NAACP, area law-enforcement leaders plan discussion in Caroline

A roundtable discussion between the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP and law enforcement officials will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Caroline County Community Services Center in Milford.
The half-day summit will include Col. Gary Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, as well as police chiefs and sheriffs from around the region.
The event is not open to the public.
The intent of the gathering is to bring law enforcement agencies together to share how they’ve approached challenges in their profession since the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
According to a press release from the Virginia NAACP, a development of strategies, practices and policies that promote positive interactions between law enforcement and those they serve will be discussed. The aim is to decrease negative outcomes and to proactively work to improve relations between the police and minorities.
Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia NAACP, said the organization remains committed to continuing dialogue and community engagement to impact change. He said he is grateful the Virginia State Police and other leaders in law enforcement are willing to have the discussion.
“We have been encouraged by the positive outcomes that have resulted from our longstanding relationship with the Virginia State Police,” Barnette said. “We believe that extending this conversation to the various law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth will go a long way to encourage better policing policies, especially in communities of color.”
Settle said the Virginia State Police values its relationship with the NAACP.
“This forum affords us, Virginia’s chiefs and sheriffs and our NAACP leaders the opportunity to openly engage and connect with one another on a host of very important issues,” Settle said. “Our goal is to foster new insights and solutions to help better the public safety mission, as well as help to rebuild the trust and confidence of Virginia’s underserved and underrepresented communities.”
Plans are underway for a second meeting, as well. That gathering will include police chiefs in the western and southern portions of the state. Barnette said the goal is to ensure every branch of the NAACP across Virginia is engaged in productive conversations with local law enforcement.
