NAACP, area law-enforcement leaders plan discussion in Caroline

A roundtable discussion between the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP and law enforcement officials will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Caroline County Community Services Center in Milford.

The half-day summit will include Col. Gary Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, as well as police chiefs and sheriffs from around the region.

The event is not open to the public.

The intent of the gathering is to bring law enforcement agencies together to share how they’ve approached challenges in their profession since the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

According to a press release from the Virginia NAACP, a development of strategies, practices and policies that promote positive interactions between law enforcement and those they serve will be discussed. The aim is to decrease negative outcomes and to proactively work to improve relations between the police and minorities.

Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia NAACP, said the organization remains committed to continuing dialogue and community engagement to impact change. He said he is grateful the Virginia State Police and other leaders in law enforcement are willing to have the discussion.