National Army museum to open on Veterans Day in Virginia

The National Museum of the United States Army opens its doors to the public on Veterans Day.
The site in Fort Belvoir aims to show and interpret more than 245 years of Army history, as told through the eyes of soldiers, according to the museum’s website. The facility, a joint effort between the Army and the nonprofit Army Historical Foundation, also offers educational experiences illustrating the Army’s role in building and defending the nation, as well as Army humanitarian missions and technological and medical breakthroughs built on Army ingenuity.
Spanning 84 acres, the complex is composed of a pavilioned main building for exhibits and special events, and outdoor event space. The Army Historical Foundation constructed the building with private funds, including $1 million from Vietnam veteran Bob Stanford, CEO of Fredericksburg-based Zenith Aviation.
“This project owes a special debt of gratitude to Mr. Bob Stanford, who not only contributed to the campaign at one of the highest levels as an individual, but he also served in the U.S. Army as a highly decorated aviator,” foundation President Lt. Gen. Roger Schultz said in a 2019 news release.
Inside the museum, visitors will find the Path of Remembrance, comprising about 8,000 commemorative granite bricks sponsored by supporters of the museum and adorned with personalized tributes. Also along the path are plaques honoring individual Army units throughout history.
The 8,600-square-foot lobby features illuminated, overhead glass panels that represent the Army’s campaigns and corresponding streamers. The rear of the lobby is framed by the black granite Campaign Wall, engraved with every Army campaign throughout history. A 21-foot Army emblem is inlaid into the center of the lobby’s terrazzo flooring.
In addition to the Soldier’s Story Gallery, which includes 41 pylons telling personal accounts of soldiers from all historic periods, there are galleries focused on the Army’s role in founding and preserving the nation, its first venture onto the world stage and global wars.
The museum houses a theater with a 300-degree screen and external sensory elements; the Army and Society Gallery, which examines the relationship between the Army and the American people; and the Medal of Honor Experience, which invites visitors to explore the history of the Medal of Honor and learn about the award recommendation process.
Other features include a World War I Immersive Experience, special exhibitions and a virtual reality and motion theater experience.
The museum, located at 1775 Liberty Drive in Fort Belvoir, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Dec. 25. Visitors must request and receive confirmation of free timed-entry tickets for a specific date and time. Details about ticket reservations are available at theNMUSA.org. Health and safety guidelines are routinely updated and current information is available on the museum’s website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.