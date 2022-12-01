National broadcast will include Spotsylvania deputies on patrol

A handful of Spotsylvania County deputies and some of the locals they encounter while on patrol will be part of a 3-hour live television broadcast that’s set to air Friday night.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said six deputies were selected to join “On Patrol: Live,” a three-hour live-action broadcast that can be seen Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. on the Reelz television network.

The reality television docuseries, in which camera operators accompany law enforcement officers while they’re responding to calls, first aired on national television July 22. The show gives the public a front-seat view alongside law enforcement officers as they interact with everyday people during ordinary routine matters or urgent life-or-death situation.

Skebo called the network television show “extremely diverse” because of the wide variety of officers and law enforcement agencies from across the country who participate in the the show every week.

“They called us up and asked if we were interested,” Skebo said. “The sheriff and I believe it gives the community a feel for what our deputies do day in and day out.”

“On Patrol: Live” is hosted by veteran broadcaster Dan Abrams who previously hosted A&E network’s “Live PD,” another television docuseries with nearly identical production content. Abrams is joined by longtime colleague and retired police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Curtis Wilson, a deputy himself. During the broadcast of “On Patrol: Live,” the trio provide commentary as multiple feeds of live police activity from around the county is fed to their broadcast studio in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“They want to tell the story,” Skebo said. “That’s why we believe this will be a good opportunity for not only the nation but our community and our region to see what we do here in Spotsylvania.”

Skebo said deputies are prepared and ready for the production to begin Friday night and he said the presence of camera operators with his on-duty deputies will have “no impact” on their ability to perform their assigned duties while on patrol throughout the county.

“It’s just an average day of a deputy doing their job,” Skebo said. “We are faced more nowadays with a camera in our faces from citizens than anybody. It’s a bigger camera, that’s it.”

In preparation for the show, Skebo said four deputies and two backup officers were selected to partner alongside the television production crews for the eight-week run of the show. Skebo said a selection team of supervisors asked for input from the entire sheriff’s department to help select the officers they believed would best represent the department.

“There was a core group of people that just kept coming up because they’re hard workers, they’re proactive, they’re seasoned people,” Skebo said. “We got input from their co-workers, other deputies and other employees.”

Skebo said the names of the deputies chosen for the show will be released by the Reelz network ahead of the broadcast Friday and said the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office will also release the names in a press release at the same time.

Other law enforcement agencies featured in the series alongside the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office include the Daytona Beach Police Department, the Volusia County Florida Sheriff’s Office, the Beech Grove Indiana Police Department, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Pahrump, Nevada, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in Moncks Corner, South Carolina and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office in Columbia, South Carolina

Skebo said “On Patrol: Live” production crews had already arrived in the region Dec. 1 to begin shooting local scenes and landmarks that will be used throughout the run of the series. Skebo said beginning Friday night, the show will run for three consecutive weeks until a Christmas production break that lasts until Jan. 6. The series featuring Spotsylvania deputies will resume then and will continues until the first weekend of February.

“That’s eight weeks,” Skebo said. “It could go longer if things go well.”

“On Patrol: Live” airs Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight on the REELZ television network. Check your local cable provider for channel information.