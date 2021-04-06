National group to host Germanna Colonies genealogists

Two genealogists who’ve plumbed the impacts of Virginia’s 18th-century Germanna Colonies will share some of their stories with the nation’s most prestigious genealogical group this summer.

Cathi Clore Frost and Barbara Price have been invited to present at the National Genealogical Society’s 2021 Family History Conference, held annually in a different city. Richmond was to be host city, but with COVID travel and crowd-size uncertainties, this year’s conference will be held as a virtual event starting June 15.

Their presentation, titled “Identifying the 1714 and 1717 Germanna Colonists of Frontier Virginia,” will describe the settlement on Colonial Virginia’s western frontier—now Orange County—and share examples of documents found in Virginia, Germany and England they used to identify the two sets of settlers who emigrated from Germany to Virginia’s royal colony.

Frost and Price will discuss the two groups of German indentured servants settled by Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood—the namesake of Spotsylvania County—in the 1714 (First) and 1717 (Second) Germanna colonies at or near Fort Germanna off what is today’s State Route 3 west of Lake of the Woods.