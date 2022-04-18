National Trust condemns Montpelier Foundation CEO after firing of key staffers

On Monday, the CEO of The Montpelier Foundation—steward of a presidential home in Central Virginia—fired key staff members who say the terminations were retaliation for criticizing the foundation after it voted to limit Madison slave descendants’ role in governing the former plantation.

Montpelier Foundation CEO Roy Young fired Elizabeth Chew, executive vice president and chief curator; Matthew Reeves, director of archaeology and landscape restoration; and Communications Director Christy Moriarty, the Montpelier Descendants Committee said in a statement Monday afternoon. He also suspended Mary Furlong Minkoff, director of archaeology and curator of archaeological collections.

Last week, Young fired Event Manager Alex Walsh from the historic site in Orange County, according to the committee.

Together, the employees devoted more than 50 years of service to Montpelier and have 100 years of experience in their professional fields, the committee said.

The Descendants Committee is a nonprofit trying to restore enslaved Americans’ stories at plantation sites in Central Virginia, including James Madison’s Montpelier. Membership in the MDC is open to all descendants of enslaved ancestors in Central Virginia, known as the Arc of Enslaved Communities.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns the 2,650-acre estate and leases it to the foundation, condemned Young’s actions “against highly regarded and nationally recognized professionals, which will impede the effective stewardship of Montpelier and diminish important public programming at this highly significant historic site.”

The trust noted that Chew and Reeves “are largely responsible for building the groundbreaking interpretive and research programs at Montpelier in collaboration with the descendant community.”

Young did not reply Monday afternoon to a request for comment.

“It is now plain to all that Montpelier will not recover with Roy Young or (foundation) Board Chairman Gene Hickok at the helm,” Orange County resident James French, a foundation board member who chairs the Montpelier Descendants Committee, said Monday. “MDC calls on them to step down before the damage they are doing is irreparable.”

“After making repeated public statements that the Foundation would not retaliate against staff for opposing the board’s abandonment of its commitment, Young has reneged,” the MDC said in an announcement released by the law firm Cultural Heritage Partners.

MDC attorney Greg Werkheiser, founding partner of Cultural Heritage Partners in Richmond, said, “When Young fires everyone who thinks he is a failed leader, he’ll find Montpelier uninhabited.”

“My colleagues and I stood up for our longtime partners in the Montpelier Descendants Committee, just as they have always encouraged and valued us,” said Chew. “I do not regret taking this stand.”

Chew served as Montpelier’s executive vice president for seven years. She joined Montpelier to head projects funded by philanthropist David Rubenstein’s 2014 gift of $10 million, which reconstructed some of the slave quarters.

Chew led the team that created “The Mere Distinction of Colour” exhibition in partnership with the Montpelier descendant community. Her career at American museums and historic sites spans 35 years.

She was among the authors of groundbreaking ethical principles created in 2018, called the Rubric of Best Practices for Descendant Engagement in the Interpretation of Museums and Historic Sites. It is considered the gold standard by museums and sites of enslavement for involving descendant communities in their work.

Reeves led archaeological work at Montpelier for 22 years. After his firing, he said, “I have devoted my archaeological career to understanding the lives of the enslaved men, women, and children who lived at Montpelier in partnership with the Montpelier Descendants Committee. To be retaliated against by the Montpelier leadership for doing my job is a bitter irony.”

Reeves’ public archaeology program set U.S. precedent for inviting the public to work side by side with professional archaeologists excavating places where enslaved people lived and worked.

He has collaborated with members of Montpelier’s descendant community since his arrival at Montpelier, and trained a generation of archaeologists passionate about working with the public in investigating the institution of slavery.

Dr. Bettye Kearse, a foundation board member who is a leader of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, saluted the work done by the terminated and disciplined employees.

“We are in awe of these faithful employees for their principled stand, and pray that their leave from Montpelier is temporary,” Kearse said. “Any historic site would be lucky to have them. Montpelier, however, will be unable to replace the brain trust it has so thoughtlessly discarded.”

The Montpelier Descendants Committee seeks to demonstrate how enslaved persons’ lives made possible and informed the ideals of universal liberty enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution yet denied to them. James Madison is widely known as the “Father of the Constitution.”

The committee works to promote a more accurate understanding of the lives of enslaved people through public programs, events and research.

Last year, Montpelier’s foundation announced it would seek “structural parity” with the MDC, committing to equal representation on the board of directors.

But late last month, Hickok led the board to strip the MDC of its official status.

Of today’s 16 board members, five are descended from enslaved workers; three were named by the committee, two by the foundation.

The board’s action outraged many of Montpelier’s 40-some curators, historians and archaeologists, a majority of whom met and decided to publicly speak out against the foundation’s action. More than 6,700 members of the public, as well as foundation donors, have signed a petition supporting the MDC and Montpelier staff.

In March, the National Trust for Historic Preservation warned Hickok that the board’s action “would undermine decades of important work” to repair the relationship between Montpelier and the broader African-American community.