Navy base exercise may impact Dahlgren traffic
Navy base exercise may impact Dahlgren traffic

A regularly scheduled exercise—not one in response to a particular security threat—may cause increased traffic around the Navy base in Dahlgren in coming weeks.

Naval Support Facility at both Dahlgren and Indian Head will participate in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022, which starts Monday and lasts three weeks, through Feb. 11. The exercise is being conducted on all Navy installations in the continental United States in an effort to enhance the readiness of security forces and ensure operations among commands, other services and agency partners, according to a press release.

“We look at this exercise as a way to ensure our personnel are postured to be able to respond to a variety of threats,” said Capt. Todd Copeland, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac. “This exercise will help us identify training, manning, and material shortfalls and I am committed to identifying all corrective measures to ensure for the safety and security of the South Potomac workforce.”

While the Navy has taken measures to minimize disruptions, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the base or delays in base access, according to the press release. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Navy officials have coordinated their plan with local law enforcement and first responders.

More information about potential impacts of the exercise are available on NSA South Potomac’s Facebook page, Twitter or through the Public Affairs Office at 540/653-8153.

