Navy ditches futuristic railgun, eyes hypersonic missiles

Navy officials said in a 2012 story in The Free Lance–Star that the railgun concept was born in 1864, when James Clark Maxwell developed electromagnetic field theory.

In the waning days of World War II, an elementary version was built, followed in 1946 by Westinghouse's "Electropult" aircraft launcher.

But there have always been major hurdles because the parallel rails, or conductors, are subjected to massive electric current and magnetic forces that can cause damage after a few shots, said defense analyst Norman Friedman.

A big question was always whether the gun could stay together during continuous firing, Friedman said.

A normal gun can be fired about 600 times before the barrel has to be refurbished, but the barrel on the railgun prototype had to be replaced after about a dozen or two dozen shots were fired, Clark said.

A few years ago, the Navy was talking about putting the gun on the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, the last of three stealthy destroyers. It's nearing completion and builder trials at Bath Iron Works.

The 600-foot-long warship uses marine turbines similar to those that propel the Boeing 777 to help produce up to 78 megawatts of electricity for use in propulsion, weapons and sensors.