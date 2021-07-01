Navy ditches futuristic railgun, eyes hypersonic missiles

BATH, Maine—The U.S. Navy pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon—tested at the Navy base in Dahlgren—that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity.
The Navy spent 16 years developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting it on the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Maine's Bath Iron Works.
But the Defense Department is turning its attention to hypersonic missiles to keep up with China and Russia, and the Navy cut funding for railgun research from its latest budget proposal.
“The railgun is, for the moment, dead,” said Matthew Caris, a defense analyst at Avascent Group, a consulting firm.
The removal of funding suggests the Navy saw both challenges in implementing the technology, as well as shortcomings in the projectiles' range compared with hypersonic missiles, he said.
The Navy's decision to pause research at year's end frees up resources for hypersonic missiles, directed-energy systems like lasers and electronic warfare systems, said Lt. Courtney Callaghan, a Navy spokesperson.
Information gleaned during testing will be retained in the event the Office of Naval Research wants to pick up where it left off in the future, she said.
All told, the Navy spent about $500 million on research and development, according to Bryan Clark, an analyst at the Hudson Institute.
The technology was close to making the leap from science fiction to reality in the 21st century. The railgun was shot for the first time at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in King George County in 2006, and another test shot, in December 2010, set a record for generating the highest number of units of electromagnetic pulse. That was 32 megajoules—and a megajoule is the energy equivalent of a one-ton truck traveling at 100 mph.
By 2011, BAE Systems, a national defense contractor with an office in Stafford County, had been awarded a $21 million contract to develop a launcher prototype.
The concept held the possibility of providing an effective weapon at pennies on the dollars compared with smart bombs and missiles.
That's because railguns use electricity instead of gunpowder, or jet or rocket engines, to accelerate a projectile at six or seven times the speed of sound. That creates enough kinetic energy to destroy targets—and as Dahlgren researchers pointed out in the past, the weapon was safer for sailors because no explosives would be required.
But there were a number of problems. A Navy vessel could not employ the gun without putting itself within 110 miles of targets, which would be within range of a barrage of enemy missiles. And its usefulness for missile defense was also limited by range and rate of fire, Clark said.
Navy officials said in a 2012 story in The Free Lance–Star that the railgun concept was born in 1864, when James Clark Maxwell developed electromagnetic field theory.
In the waning days of World War II, an elementary version was built, followed in 1946 by Westinghouse's "Electropult" aircraft launcher.
But there have always been major hurdles because the parallel rails, or conductors, are subjected to massive electric current and magnetic forces that can cause damage after a few shots, said defense analyst Norman Friedman.
A big question was always whether the gun could stay together during continuous firing, Friedman said.
A normal gun can be fired about 600 times before the barrel has to be refurbished, but the barrel on the railgun prototype had to be replaced after about a dozen or two dozen shots were fired, Clark said.
A few years ago, the Navy was talking about putting the gun on the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, the last of three stealthy destroyers. It's nearing completion and builder trials at Bath Iron Works.
The 600-foot-long warship uses marine turbines similar to those that propel the Boeing 777 to help produce up to 78 megawatts of electricity for use in propulsion, weapons and sensors.
That’s more than enough electricity for the railgun, and the ship has space following the cancellation of the advanced gun system, leaving the ship with no conventional cannon-based weapon.