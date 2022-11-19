Navy PT boat veteran, 100, recalls duty in South Pacific

Brenda Trant was surprised to hear about her 99-year-old father-in-law’s night patrols aboard a Navy PT boat almost 80 years ago. He never said much about his experience in WWII.

But those wartime tales were revealed two years ago when former Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Tom Trant’s great-grandson asked him about his most exciting experiences in the war. .

“It took the grandchildren to pull it out of him,” Brenda Trant said. “We never knew any of that until he stared talking about it.”

Even Tom Trant’s 64-year-old son, Steve, didn’t know much about his father’s missions in the South Pacific.

“I can remember asking him pointed questions and he said, ‘I didn’t do anything,’” Steve Trant said. “The last couple of years, he’s opened up a bit.”

Tom Trant, who is originally from Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, was 21 when he entered the Navy on May, 15, 1944. He was one of four motor machinist’s mates—or motormacs—aboard PT-186 where he maintained the boat’s engines, manned a .50-caliber machine gun while on patrol and was awarded the Navy’s Combat Action Ribbon.

Trant, who turns 100 years old today, is one of about 3,900 members of a generation born between 1901 and 1927 who weathered the Great Depression, served during World War II and are still alive in Virginia today.

“When we were kids we had the Depression and we had nothing, but we were lucky,” Trant said. “We were three doors down from a baseball park and we all played ball. And we had a dam. If you didn’t play ball, you were swimming.”

Although the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates only about 167,000 World War II veterans are still alive, about 180 of them die every day. By 2034, there will only be about 1,100 veterans from that era still alive.

Shortly after Veterans Day, Trant recalled his duty aboard PT-186 that was based about 800 miles north of Australia on a Naval base the Americans called “Soemoe Soemoe.” The small island base sat just off the coast of Morotai Island, Japan, an island Trant said was loaded with Japanese troops.

“We were to patrol around the big island,” Trant said. “Supposedly, they had 40,000 Imperial Japanese Marines on that island and they didn’t want them to get up to the Philippines.”

PT boats gained fame among Japanese forces who called the low-profile vessels “Devil Boats” because of the speed and firepower they brought to the fight.

Most PT boats carried up to four 21-inch Mark 8 torpedoes to launch at enemy targets up to 16,000 yards away. Trant said PT-186, 80 feet long, also had .50-caliber guns fore and aft, another .50-caliber machine gun mounted on the main deck, a 20 mm cannon up front along and a 37 mm anti-aircraft cannon.

“That 37 millimeter, now that was a hot gun,” Trant said.

PT boats were also lightweight because they were built with wood. They could easily outmaneuver and escape the enemy with up to 4,500 horsepower available at full throttle, giving the boats a top speed of just over 40 knots.

In early 1944, Morotai became an area of importance for the Japanese military when it started developing the neighboring larger island of Halmahera. Trant’s PT boat often patrolled the strait between the two islands beginning after 5 p.m. every other day.

Trant said the commanding officer of PT-186 was Lt. William Liebenow, whose family owned Liebenow’s Hardware in Fredericksburg at the corner of Sophia and Hanover streets. The year before Trant arrived at Soemoe Soemoe, Liebenow led the rescue mission of a future American president who was operating his own PT boat in the Blackett Strait, just south of Kolombangara in the Solomon Islands. It was here where his boat was struck and sunk by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri.

“(Liebenow) was the guy that picked up (John Fitzgerald) Kennedy after their boat got smashed,” Trant said.

Trant said as a Motormac aboard his own PT boat, he never understood why Kennedy’s PT-109 was on station in enemy waters at 2:30 a.m. with all three of its 2,490 cubic-inch Packard V-12 motors switched off.

“You kept at least two engines idling and if you had anything wrong, you’re up and running,” Trant said. “To this day, I can’t see how a destroyer hit (Kennedy’s) boat.”

Although the vast majority of PT-186’s patrols were routine, Trant said sometimes things went wrong that didn’t involve direct contact with the enemy.

One night on patrol, PT-186 struck a coral reef and became stranded near enemy shore. With the exception of Trant, who stayed aboard to turn over the boat’s engines if needed, the entire crew got into the water in an effort to dislodge the craft from the reef. The crew had no success until the high tide gave the boat a nudge off the reef just after sunrise.

When on patrol, Trant said the Japanese would often send barges into the open waters in hopes they would attract curious Navy forces. One evening, while PT-186 was closing in on a barge for inspection, the enemy opened fire.

“I was sitting in the aft turret and we got sprayed one night,” Trant said. “One round came right over the top of us.”

The enemy round that night exploded just aft of PT-186, injuring two crewmen onboard. Trant didn’t realize he was also hit by shrapnel until six years later when he went to his doctor complaining of chest pains after his 2-year-old son jumped on him while playing. During the examination, Trant’s doctor discovered a small fragment of shrapnel lodged in his chest.

After serving two years, two months of active duty, Trant came home along with hundreds of thousands of other service men and women to Treasure Island, California at the end of the war. Discharged on May 16, 1946, in Bainbridge, Maryland, Navy officials handed Trant his discharge papers and $867.07 cash in back pay.

“I never drew a paycheck when I was overseas,” Trant said. “I had no use for it. There was nothing to buy or sell.”

Trant married Jean Fallecker in 1947 and the couple honeymooned in Washington, but traveled to Fredericksburg later the same year to visit his new wife’s uncle Dr. Lloyd Busch, the long-serving doctor for Stafford High School’s sports teams. During that visit to the region, Trant stopped by the personnel office at the Naval base at Dahlgren looking for work. He was hired that day by Dr. William Kemper, one of the early Naval weapons pioneers at Dahlgren. The couple bought their first home at the corner of Ficklen and Leeland roads in southern Stafford for $9,800 through a GI Bill loan.

“The VA came back to me and said do you want more money and I got another $5,000,” Trant said. “I added on more to the house.”

Trant, who spent his post-Navy career working in the Naval weapons department at Dahlgren, retired in 1978. He lost his wife on the eve of her 98th birthday, just after Christmas last year at Harmony Run at Falls Run, where the couple moved in 2019.

Today, Trant’s five sons and their families, including eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, plan to celebrate Trant’s 100th birthday at the Paradise Diner in southern Stafford. The occasion should be a change of pace for the former Motormac who said when he was growing up, his family never celebrated birthdays in a big way.

“They come and go,” Trant said. “I don’t think Saturday’s different than turning 99 or 98. I’ve got so many people who want to see me turn 100, so, no different.”