Stafford County residents have organized a grassroots effort against a proposed methadone clinic in their neighborhood and are strategizing about how to pass the word along to even more people.

At their latest weekly informational meeting Wednesday night, Andrew Manson, one of the organizers, stressed to the crowd of more than 115 people that the group has to focus on what to do next, not what’s already happened.

“We don’t want to go back and talk about who dropped the ball where,” said the retired FBI agent. “We want to go forward and do what we can to convince the clinic to locate elsewhere.”

As such, the team that’s organized under the Facebook name of 22405 Neighborhood Watch has distributed more than 600 fliers about the clinic planned in the old Dollar General Store in the Woodlawn Shopping Center off Deacon Road. Organizers on Wednesday outlined what subdivisions haven’t been targeted and recruited volunteers for specific neighborhoods.

The group also received 120 large yard signs, provided for free by More Vang, a printing and marketing company in Alexandria. By the time Manson got home from the meeting, he said signs already were posted along Deacon Road.

He also emphasized the importance of the three “Cs,” that everyone telling others about the opposition effort needs to be compassionate, competent and consistent.

“They’re not evil people,” he said about those who would use the clinic. “They have a sickness and deserve to be treated compassionately.”

However, “this is not the place” for such a facility, Manson stressed, due to its proximity to neighborhoods, stores and schools. The group believes the clinic should be closer to hospital facilities and law enforcement, with more access provided by public transportation.

And in spreading that message, speakers should be competent, know what they’re talking about and deliver the same talking points consistently, Manson said.

The 22405 group organizers also have started collecting money for legal fees and a zoning appeal. They have until Aug. 2 to file an appeal with Stafford’s Board of Zoning Appeals, and Kristen Halstead, another organizer, said she’s gathering every bit of research possible.

She planned to take off work, at least two days this week, to compile all the information and meet with two attorneys. As people in the audience suggested other questions to ask a lawyer, Halstead put the group’s priorities in order.

“Right this second, the most important thing is the appeal,” she said, adding that after the paperwork is filed, the group can address other legal issues.

While the 22405 group didn’t go into the background on the clinic, here’s how things got to this point. Residents and county officials discovered in late May that a Maryland-based company called Concerted Care Group had applied to open a 9,100-square-foot clinic in a strip center next to a Weis grocery store.

The clinic would operate six days a week, provide outpatient behavioral health treatment and dispense methadone and suboxone — narcotics designed to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings without the euphoric high for which opioids are known.

The Maryland company did not respond to a request for an interview.

Because a medical clinic is allowed under the property’s commercial zoning, the matter does not have to come before the Stafford Board of Supervisors for approval. The county zoning administrator got an application from Concerted Care Group’s lawyer in early January and replied in early March that the proposed use is allowed under county zoning.

The zoning department was supposed to send out letters to adjacent property owners by early April, but did not, county officials told audience members at a June 29 meeting.

Instead, certified letters were mailed the first week of July after the oversight was discovered.

The zoning administrator no longer works for the county. Andrew Spence, Stafford’s director of information services, said this week the administrator had retired and the position is being filled.

Another matter that has impacted the clinic case happened on the state level. In the past, treatment clinics hadn’t been able to operate within half a mile of a licensed day care center or school, but the Virginia General Assembly removed that restriction, effective Jan. 1.

Stafford officials were not aware of that change in the law, they said on June 29, due to the hundreds of pieces of legislation passed each year. However, the county has a two-person Office of Intergovernmental Affairs responsible for informing the board and county staff of the impact of legislation before Congress and the General Assembly.

In the midst of the oversights, the clinic issue has attracted a lot of attention in the 22405 ZIP code and beyond. Residents in surrounding subdivisions say they’re concerned about the safety of people across the board, from young children riding bikes in the area to teenagers working at Weis.

Jim Baron, another member of the group’s organizational team, said he’s talked to Weis workers who live in King George County and are concerned about entering the parking lot in the early hours when the clinic is opened.

Meg Bohmke, who lives in one of the 22405 neighborhoods and represents the area on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, held the first informational meeting in late June. On Wednesday, she said she’s alerted her board colleagues about the matter and is “working with county staff to see if we can find another location for this clinic.”

Her colleague, Supervisor Tom Coen, suggested on the 22405 Facebook page that the board, which is on summer break through Aug. 15, should have a special meeting in July to address the matter, but none has been called.

“This issue is of such importance that we should return this month,” he said.

Bohmke also stressed that she and Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford), who also lives in the Deacon Road area, are working in “lockstep” on the issue. Durant and State Sen. Richard Stuart (R-Westmoreland) sent 22405 residents a letter July 12, stating they are “both vehemently opposed” to the location and, like the Stafford supervisors, committed to helping relocate the clinic to a suitable site.

The two legislators end the letter with a statement that seems contrary to the notion the clinic is allowed by-right under the county’s current zoning ordinance.

“Ultimately, approval rests with Stafford County,” states the letter from Durant and Stuart, “and we are hopeful that Stafford County will deny approval for this location.”