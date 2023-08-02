Three couples who own property next to a proposed methadone clinic off Deacon Road have filed an appeal, asking Stafford County Board of Zoning Appeals to reverse the decision that would allow an opioid treatment facility to operate in the midst of several neighborhoods.

The six plaintiffs also filed a complaint against the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and Concerted Care Group Fredericksburg, which wants to open the clinic in the Woodlawn Shopping Center. The plaintiffs are asking Stafford Circuit Court to grant a temporary injunction to prevent the county from issuing a final occupancy permit, and the company from opening the facility, until the matter is heard.

The action is part of the grassroots efforts of residents along Deacon Road who’ve organized under the Facebook name of 22405 Neighborhood Watch. The group has held several meetings to plan strategies, including distributing yard signs and petitions protesting the clinic, mounting a letter-writing campaign to local and state officials and spreading the word to as many neighbors as possible.

As of this week, their actions entered the legal arena. The six people named in the documents are Nathan Russell and Kristen Halstead; Teresa and Michael Hegenbart; and Judith and Bernard Miller IV.

At a July 19 meeting of residents, Kristen Halstead told the group there would be one appeal filed and “we’re all piggybacking on that.”

The group raised more than $2,000 to cover the costs of the appeal and complaint — and also are raising money for legal fees, said Andrew Manson, one of the group’s organizers. The residents retained Peter Basanti, who’s part of the practice of Clark Leming, a familiar figure in local land-use cases.

The 21-page filing regarding the zoning determination asserts the Board of Zoning Appeals should reverse the action that approved the clinic for two reasons. In March, Stafford’s zoning administrator responded by letter to the lawyer representing Concerted Care, saying that the outpatient clinic was allowed as a by-right use under commercial zoning.

By-right usage means no public hearings or special exceptions are required, but the county must notify adjacent property owners of the proposed use. Then, between 30 and 90 days after sending out certified letters to residents, the zoning administrator issues a decision.

But the letters to nearby residents never went out before the zoning decision was made, county officials said in late June when Supervisor Meg Bohmke held an informational meeting at Stafford High School. She lives in the Deacon Road area and said she didn’t even know about the clinic until Memorial Day weekend.

In recent meetings, she’s said she and state legislators are working to find another location for the clinic, which would dispense methadone to help patients reduce their cravings for opioids.

The letters informing residents of the plan were mailed July 3, which was 119 days after the zoning administrator issued his decision. That’s one reason the lawyer says the BZA should overturn the ruling, according to the filing.

The other reason focuses on distinctions between medical terms. The filing suggests there is some overlap between the definitions of “clinic” and “hospital,” but maintains that this application veers more toward the hospital side. Because of the county and state codes involved in issuing a license for the clinic, the lawyer asserts that the opioid treatment facility doesn’t fall under the allowed zoning.

It’s not clear when the BZA will examine the appeal, or when the Stafford Circuit Court will hear the case requesting the temporary injunction. However, the BZA must make its decision within 90 days of the filing of the appeal.

Meanwhile, county staff members are scheduled to present a report about the methadone clinic to the Stafford Board of Supervisors during the Aug. 15 meeting. It begins at 3 p.m. and is held in the board chambers, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.