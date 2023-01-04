 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New American Legion Bridge set to open

Nine months after the American Legion Bridge in Stafford County was closed for replacement, the new span is slated to open.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday in a news release that the new Interstate 95 overpass would open early Thursday, with barriers scheduled to be removed at 3 a.m.

The new two-lane bridge is slightly wider and longer than the original span.

The original American Legion Road bridge was built in 1964. VDOT closed the span in April.

The bridge is the second to be replaced as part of the $640.2 million I–95 express lanes extension.

The Truslow Road overpass was the first to be demolished and replaced with a new bridge, which opened in April 2021.

The 10-mile extension of the express lanes, which will take the lanes from just south of State Route 610 to U.S. 17 in Stafford County, is scheduled to open late this year.

—Staff reports

