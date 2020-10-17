New-and-improved cath lab at Spotsylvania Regional is 'really magic'

Forget about Disney World.

The place where magic happens—at least from the viewpoint of a doctor who takes care of the intricacies of beating hearts—is the catherization laboratory, or “cath lab,” and the one at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center just got a $1.3 million upgrade.

During ribbon-cutting ceremonies last week, Dr. Samad Zaheeruddin, an interventional cardiologist with Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg, expressed his gratitude for having updated equipment when dealing with issues of blood flow to and from the heart. He mentioned more than 530 cardiac procedures done in 2019—and about 50 times when doctors have been called to the lab in the middle of the night after patients have suffered heart attacks.

With cath lab nurses and technicians, doctors have been able to open up blocked arteries and save lives, Zaheeruddin said.

“It’s really magic and that’s why it’s important that we have the best equipment available at our fingertips,” he said.