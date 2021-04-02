New app lets community members help Spotsylvania County students in need

Spotsylvania County Public Schools is using a new app that allows community members to meet the specific needs of hundreds of homeless, housing-insecure and low-income students in the division.
Purposity is a nonprofit app that was developed to inform people of need in their community and provide them with a simple way to help.
The division started using Purposity in February and it’s already been successful, said Michelle Swisher, social worker and the McKinney–Vento liaison for SCPS.
“We needed a mattress for a family because the kids were sleeping on the floor, and a mattress showed up,” she said. “We needed alarm clocks because we learned kids had no one to wake them up in time for their virtual classes, and alarm clocks showed up.”
Swisher said there are 375 SCPS students who are identified as homeless and receive services through the McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act. Purposity helps meet their needs as well as those of many more students who are in poverty, she said.
“The more folks that we get the word out to [about the app], the more needs we will be able to meet and tell the community about,” Swisher said.
Users can download the free app, create an account, search for an organization and see what its needs are.
Right now, SCPS needs twin beds, mattresses, sheets and comforters for more children who have been sleeping on the floor.
It needs a supply of underwear for a student who isn’t able to sleep well at night and then falls asleep so deeply in class during the day that he has accidents.
It’s looking for slip-on diapers for a student with significant medical needs who is cared for by her grandmother and mindfulness toys for students dealing with trauma.
Purposity handles fulfillment and delivery, making it easy for users to help children in their neighborhood.
“These schools and nonprofits have our app and they can walk into a house and see where a kid’s sleeping and enter a need for a bed in real time,” Purposity co-founder Blake Canterbury told People magazine in May 2020. “Or if a kid walks into a classroom with holes in their shoes, they can enter that need. Our belief is that you would buy the kid a pair of shoes if you only knew they needed it, you just have no idea that they did.”
Purposity launched in 2018 in Atlanta, Denver and Chattanooga, Tenn. It partners with organizations in 114 cities and now allows local nonprofits and school districts such as SCPS sign up as partners.
The app will work with organizations to help them spread the word and gain followers and once there are enough followers, the organization can begin posting needs, which SCPS was able to do at the beginning of March.
“People always want to help but they don’t always know what to do,” Swisher said. “This is a direct way to help. It’s a wonderful thing.”
