New app lets community members help Spotsylvania County students in need

Right now, SCPS needs twin beds, mattresses, sheets and comforters for more children who have been sleeping on the floor.

It needs a supply of underwear for a student who isn’t able to sleep well at night and then falls asleep so deeply in class during the day that he has accidents.

It’s looking for slip-on diapers for a student with significant medical needs who is cared for by her grandmother and mindfulness toys for students dealing with trauma.

Purposity handles fulfillment and delivery, making it easy for users to help children in their neighborhood.

“These schools and nonprofits have our app and they can walk into a house and see where a kid’s sleeping and enter a need for a bed in real time,” Purposity co-founder Blake Canterbury told People magazine in May 2020. “Or if a kid walks into a classroom with holes in their shoes, they can enter that need. Our belief is that you would buy the kid a pair of shoes if you only knew they needed it, you just have no idea that they did.”

Purposity launched in 2018 in Atlanta, Denver and Chattanooga, Tenn. It partners with organizations in 114 cities and now allows local nonprofits and school districts such as SCPS sign up as partners.