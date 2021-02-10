New cases, hospitalizations dropping, but virus infection rates remain high in Fredericksburg area

Rappahannock Area Health District officials plan to move forward with COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.
If that changes because of worsening weather, an announcement will be posted on the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock, and those with appointments will be called or emailed.
Meanwhile, the average number of new weekly COVID-19 cases has dropped for the last few weeks, and the area’s three hospitals are seeing fewer patients. The only thing that isn’t going down is the area’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive test results among all tests given.
It stood at 16 percent on Wednesday—significantly higher than the rate for Virginia and every other health district around it—but maybe two outta three ain’t bad?
The seven-day average of new cases dropped on Wednesday for the third week in a row, according to the health district’s weekly update. The drop comes even as case numbers have fluctuated in the last week, from lows in the 80s to Saturday’s high of 337 new cases.
Much of Saturday’s increase can be attributed to a large outbreak at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to health officials. The jail is located in Stafford County, which is averaging 86 new cases a day and is the only locality to show an uptick in cases for the last week, according to the update.
Hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since early December. There were 67 patients in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals as of Wednesday, compared to 80 patients the week before and 115 patients for both Jan. 20 and Jan. 27.
The positivity rate, which measures the prevalence of the virus in a community, remains more than three times higher than the 5-percent rate health officials prefer.
The local health district’s 16-percent positivity rate is higher than the state rate, which is 10.2 percent. The local rate also eclipses the average for the health district that includes Orange, Culpeper and Fauquier counties, 9.4 percent; the district that includes Westmoreland County, 11.8 percent; and for Prince William County, 11.3 percent.
Like case counts, the positivity rate can be influenced by large outbreaks, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. She said there’s also a range of rates within the health district itself, and those ranges, again, speak to the impact of a large outbreak.
Stafford’s positivity rate was 18.5 percent, as of Wednesday, considerably higher than the rate for Fredericksburg, Caroline or King George counties, which was about 11 percent. Spotsylvania County’s positivity rate stood at 14 percent, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard on locality metrics.
Balmes–John also pointed out that even though case counts have dropped from their all-time high in January, “the level of spread in our community is still much higher than we saw in the spring or summer. When percent positivity is this high, it tells us that there are people with COVID-19 who have not been tested yet, speaking to how widespread transmission is in our area.”
