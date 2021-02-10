New cases, hospitalizations dropping, but virus infection rates remain high in Fredericksburg area

Rappahannock Area Health District officials plan to move forward with COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

If that changes because of worsening weather, an announcement will be posted on the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock, and those with appointments will be called or emailed.

Meanwhile, the average number of new weekly COVID-19 cases has dropped for the last few weeks, and the area’s three hospitals are seeing fewer patients. The only thing that isn’t going down is the area’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive test results among all tests given.

It stood at 16 percent on Wednesday—significantly higher than the rate for Virginia and every other health district around it—but maybe two outta three ain’t bad?

The seven-day average of new cases dropped on Wednesday for the third week in a row, according to the health district’s weekly update. The drop comes even as case numbers have fluctuated in the last week, from lows in the 80s to Saturday’s high of 337 new cases.

