New CDC guidance on 'close contacts' in COVID-19 cases could affect schools

The local health department says that new guidance from the CDC that changes the definition of who is a "close contact" of someone with COVID-19 could increase the number of people in schools and certain workplaces considered at risk of contracting the disease.
The CDC released the new guidance last week. The new definition of a "close contact," according to the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health, is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
Previously, the definition of a close contact was someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 consecutive minutes, said Allison Balmes–John, a spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health Department.
"RAHD anticipates that we may see an increase in the number of close contacts for each new case as a result of this updated definition, at least as the community adjusts to this new guidance," Balmes–John wrote in an email. "Particularly for certain settings, such as schools and certain workplaces, the new definition may now include individuals with which an infected person has repeated short contacts, as opposed to the previous definition which was one more prolonged period."
The updated CDC guidance also includes as a close contact anyone who has "had direct exposure to respiratory secretions, starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days before test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated."
Balmes–John said the new guidance highlights the need to maintain physical distance from coworkers and students and may result in changes in policies to prevent close contact between individuals.
"For example, a restaurant may have staff who frequently stand near each other at a cash register for a minute or two before they move on to another task," Balmes–John said. "With this new guidance, the business may want to reassess how they can keep employees physically distanced at all times, perhaps by making 6-foot markers on the ground so employees know where to stand while they wait to use the register."
"The same may go for schools as teachers make decisions on where in the classroom to provide instruction, or for community members as we engage in brief interactions with neighbors, friends and co-workers," she continued.
Balmes–John said the community should continue to practice other COVID-19 mitigation procedures, such as wearing masks in public, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.
The updated CDC guidance comes just as Stafford County Public Schools prepares to bring just under 7,000 elementary students back to school buildings for hybrid instruction beginning Tuesday.
The division is tracking COVID-19 cases and quarantines and providing information to the community through a dashboard on its website, staffordschools.net.
Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn-Peters said the division met with the local health department on Thursday.
"Our mitigation strategies are appropriate," she wrote in an email. "We will continue to emphasize our mitigation strategies in accordance with VDH and CDC recommendations."
Spotsylvania County Public Schools began offering a hybrid in-person schedule for all grade levels Oct. 12. About 60 percent of the total student population of roughly 23,000 has returned to school buildings.
The Spotsylvania school division's COVID-19 dashboard shows three cases of COVID-19 and 14 quarantines between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18, the most recent week for which information is available.
Other area school divisions are still offering 100 percent virtual instruction. Fredericksburg City and Caroline County will begin offering a hybrid option in January.
King George County Public Schools will offer a hybrid option for students in grades K-2 beginning Nov. 2.
