New city program will highlight diversity in Fredericksburg businesses

Eghtessad said FXBG Diverse City will share those stories via pictures and interviews on the city’s visitfred.com site and on the Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism Facebook and Instagram pages. She plans to feature a business every Tuesday and Saturday.

Eghtessad said that when work on the program kicked off in January, it quickly became apparent that one of the goals needed to be finding different kinds of businesses to provide some diversity within each category of diversity.

“We didn’t want to have four or five restaurants or a bunch of the same type of retail shops in the same categories,” she said.

Eghtessad said that it was helpful that one of the first city businesses profiled had created a Virginia Black Business Directory.

The directory, published by NIRAY, a custom website and graphic design company, helped her get the first month of profiles scheduled.

Eghtessad said she and a photographer visit each business.