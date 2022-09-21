New community garden grows in Bragg Hill neighborhood

Fall is fast approaching, but in the Lopez family’s plot at the new community garden in Bragg Hill, baby spring onions are growing.

“We planted them as dry bulbs and didn’t think they were going to make it,” said Melissa Lopez.

Lopez inherited the plot late in the season when the previous gardener moved away, and she and her family have been reaping the harvest of late-season tomatoes and cucumbers and dreaming about the fresh Mexican herbs they will be able to grow for themselves next year.

“It’s something me and my family have wanted to do for a while, because a lot of plants we use for cooking—herbs that the Hispanic culture really adores—are not available in stores,” said Lopez, 20, a Germanna graduate and student at the University of Mary Washington.

Next spring, she’s excited about growing chiltepins—small, very spicy peppers that are native to Mexico and that her mother will use to make “a spicy sauce that you can literally eat with anything,” Lopez said.

Like many in Fredericksburg, the Lopez family lives in an apartment complex and therefore lacks a backyard and the space to plant a garden. The new community garden, which took root in June, aims to make gardening possible for residents of the Bragg Hill neighborhood and surrounding apartments.

The project is a joint effort of UMW, Fredericksburg City Parks and Recreation and Kingdom Family Worship Center and is made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock Region.

“[UMW sociology professor Eric Bonds] approached us about partnering to address food insecurity and looking at trying to get underprivileged communities and mixed communities to understand the value of gardening and fresh vegetables,” said Joseph Henderson, reverend at the Family Worship Center.

Bonds said the idea for the garden and some of the funding were in place before the pandemic, but plans stalled.

Bonds and Sarah Dewees, director of UMW’s Center for Community Engagement, with help from Henderson and the Parks and Recreation department, wrote and obtained a grant for $7,000 from the Community Foundation—but post-pandemic inflation drove costs up.

City Manager Tim Baroody helped find a private donor this spring to give an additional $6,300 to make the garden possible, Bonds said.

The land at Cowan Boulevard and Wicklow Drive where the garden is located belongs to the city and is maintained by the parks and recreation department.

Mike Ward, assistant director of parks and recreation, said he picked the location as the site of a community garden some 10 years ago, around the time the city established another community garden near Cossey Park.

“That’s been a big success down there and at the time, we were asked to try and find community garden locations all over the city,” Ward said. “This was a location I picked out at that time for this district.”

Grant funds were used to purchase fencing material to surround the garden, but the city paid for someone to install the fence and to run water into the garden.

“That’s the key for all of this,” Bonds said.

Bonds and his father built all the garden plots, and Bonds has been in charge of assigning plots to neighbors who express interest.

He also installed three plots outside the garden fence. The plan is to grow fresh produce there for anyone who wants it and doesn’t have the time to regularly tend a plot.

“There’s a need here,” Bonds said. “People are looking for this.”

Henderson said the vision for the garden is “still evolving.”

“This year it was trial and error just to get it off the ground as a pilot,” he said. “So people can know that in this section of the city, there is a community garden and a plan for sustainability.”

Warren Johnson and his wife are the proud cultivators of two garden plots, which they tended on a recent Monday evening.

“The tomatoes and peppers have been off the chain,” Johnson said. “We grow herbs so we can just pull them right off and put them straight in the pot. I get my salads fresher than normal.”

Johnson and his wife, who moved to the area a few years ago, have a small balcony off their apartment, but “you can only do a couple of things in a pot,” he said.

Recent health issues have made the couple want to start eating more healthily and more sustainably, so when they learned about the community garden, they considered it a blessing.

“This is how I find peace,” Johnson said. “Putting my hands in the ground—I haven’t done that in such a long time and it feels really good to be able to do that.”

The garden has also helped the couple meet their neighbors.

“The community thing is really nice,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know anybody here, but now I’ve gotten to know the other gardeners. They give you gardening tips. They give you all the extra food they’ve harvested. And I’ve been learning about new plants—tomatillos and things other people are growing.”

Nearby, Ahmad Omarzai is growing coriander and five different types of mint, which he said his family will use to make Afghani sauces and chutneys.

He and his family emigrated from Afghanistan to Fredericksburg in 2015. In his native village, there was a lot of land and space for farming.

“This is my first time having a place to grow things here,” Omarzai said.

Lopez said that on her first day in the garden, Omarzai helped show her the best way to plant her spring onion bulbs.

“Even though we’re complete strangers we instantly felt like he can help us and we appreciated that,” she said. “Gardeners treat each other as a family. Everybody takes care of everybody else’s plots as their own. It’s a nice thing to see. A community garden is just that: a community.”