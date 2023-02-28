Fredericksburg-area commuters are in line to gain more travel options.

OmniRide, a Northern Virginia-based transit and mobility service operating as part of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, plans to open three bus routes in the region.

The routes are set to start running after the Interstate 95 express lanes extension opens. The opening of the lengthened electronically tolled lanes, from the State Route 610 area to U.S. 17 in Stafford County, is slated for the end of the year.

The news of the new bus routes came out during Monday night’s meeting for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization policy committee.

During a presentation on congestion from a transit perspective, OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider told the committee the new routes would open in the spring or summer 2024, "or whenever FredEx opens."

The new routes will help address congestion issues for area commuters, he said, “because we’re faster; we’ll be on the HOT lanes.”

The routes will start from area commuter lots, one on State Route 630 in Stafford, another on U.S. 17 in Stafford and the other in Spotsylvania County, for which no specific location was given.

The Route 630 OmniRide bus will take commuters to and from the west side of Washington. The other Stafford route will run to the Pentagon, Rosslyn and Ballston. The Spotsylvania route will go to the Pentagon and Navy Yard.

OmniRide already runs two commuter bus routes from Stafford.