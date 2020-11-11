New COVID-19 cases climbing faster in Stafford

Since mid-June, Spotsylvania County has had more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District, but that has changed.

As of Wednesday, Spotsylvania and Stafford County, which is more populous, had the same number: 2,661 cases. Spotsylvania has had more outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which previously led to more cases and fatalities—55 deaths in Spotsylvania compared to 22 in Stafford.

But in the last month, new cases have been climbing at a faster rate in Stafford. Since Oct. 11, cases jumped by 21 percent in Stafford compared to 16 percent in Spotsylvania.

The local health district reported 57 new cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 6,734 cases. That included 624 cases in Fredericksburg; 477 in Caroline County; and 311 cases in King George County.

The health district’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, stood at 7 percent on Wednesday, higher than the state’s average of 6.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,653 cases in Culpeper County; 1,195 in Fauquier County; 474 in Orange County; and 369 in Westmoreland County.