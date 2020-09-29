New COVID-19 cases have slowed in last 10 days in Fredericksburg area

After a period from mid-August to mid-September when new COVID-19 cases were increasing by the 30s, 40s and even 50s each day, the rate of new cases has slowed somewhat.

The number of new daily cases has been in the teens or 20s for eight of the last 10 days; only twice did it venture into the 30s. No new deaths have been reported for five days, and as of Tuesday’s report, there were 15 patients receiving care for virus symptoms in the three local hospitals. That’s about half as many as late spring, when the Rappahannock Area Health District saw its first peak of virus cases.

In addition, the positivity rate, which measures how many test results are positive among all those taken, continues to stay under 5 percent, which health officials consider low. The rate for the past seven days was 4.5 percent in the local health district and 4.6 percent statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Public health officials don’t want people to see these data points and become complacent, “but rather remain steadfast in continuing to follow precautions,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.