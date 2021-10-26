New COVID-19 vaccine clinic keeping busy with boosters

On its fourth day of operation, a new vaccination clinic in Fredericksburg’s Central Park had to boost up the number of COVID-19 boosters it was giving out.

Chuck Boyer was among those who wanted a shot to boost his waning immunity, but he didn’t look forward to repeating the frustrating experience from earlier this year, when trying to snag an appointment was akin to winning the lottery.

When he learned last week that the Moderna booster had been approved, the King George County man looked up the registration link for a new community vaccination clinic in Fredericksburg’s Central Park. That was about 9:30 a.m. Friday, and he was getting ready to head into the city for another appointment.

Boyer, 75, managed to combine appointments. He got his hearing aids checked, a COVID-19 booster in the arm and was back home in time for a late lunch.

“If someone was watching the front door of the clinic, they might have concluded it was the entrance to a senior citizen center [and] that all the inhabitants were very happy being there,” he said in an email. “Furthermore, I was one of the very happy seniors.”