New COVID-19 vaccine clinic keeping busy with boosters
On its fourth day of operation, a new vaccination clinic in Fredericksburg’s Central Park had to boost up the number of COVID-19 boosters it was giving out.

Chuck Boyer was among those who wanted a shot to boost his waning immunity, but he didn’t look forward to repeating the frustrating experience from earlier this year, when trying to snag an appointment was akin to winning the lottery.

When he learned last week that the Moderna booster had been approved, the King George County man looked up the registration link for a new community vaccination clinic in Fredericksburg’s Central Park. That was about 9:30 a.m. Friday, and he was getting ready to head into the city for another appointment.

Boyer, 75, managed to combine appointments. He got his hearing aids checked, a COVID-19 booster in the arm and was back home in time for a late lunch.

“If someone was watching the front door of the clinic, they might have concluded it was the entrance to a senior citizen center [and] that all the inhabitants were very happy being there,” he said in an email. “Furthermore, I was one of the very happy seniors.”

He praised the procedure, staff and atmosphere at the facility, operated by vendors hired by the Virginia Department of Health. Known as a CVC, the clinic is open to anyone who needs a first, second or third COVID-19 shot or booster and can accommodate hundreds of people per day—unlike the situation earlier this year when vaccines weren’t readily available.

The CVC encourages people to make appointments, but will take walk-ins and is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. People pick time slots for which vaccine they want at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call 877/829-4682. Those who have trouble registering can contact the Rappahannock Area Health District’s call center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797.

Boyer said he felt so blessed to get an appointment that the assistance seemed heaven-sent.

“Getting through the sign-up was just such a relief,” he said. “I dreaded that as much as the virus. It was so stressful last time.”

Boyer is among more than 10,000 local residents who have gotten booster shots since the federal approval came for Pfizer earlier this month and was followed later for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. More than half of the booster shots—or 5,585 doses—have gone to those age 65 and up, according to the state health department.

Its vaccine data was updated on Friday, the day after the new clinic opened, and may not reflect the number of doses administered there. The site initially was set up to dispense 350 shots per day, but could add more as needed, said Hannah Stone, communications director with AshBritt–IEM, the contractor operating the clinic.

By Monday, it had to do just that. Clinic workers administered 456 shots that day, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District, which is working with the contractors. About 95 percent of the shots given so far in the clinic are boosters or third shots for the immunocompromised, according to the RAHD.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the third shots are needed for those whose immune systems didn’t mount the proper defense after the first two shots were given. Meanwhile, boosters are needed to ramp up immunity that may wane over time.

The large clinic operates in the former Home Gallery store, behind Krispy Kreme at 1877 Carl D. Silver Parkway. It’s one of 10 CVCs in operation statewide to allow health department workers across Virginia to resume some of their other services that have been put on hold since the pandemic began.

However, the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, plans a “Booooooster Clinic” on Thursday with a Halloween twist.

Held at FredNats Ballpark, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Thursday event will include candy and costumes. Some of those working the clinic may be dressed as their favorite spooky characters but hopefully there won’t be any Dr. Frankensteins calling—or giving—the shots.

More than 500 people already have signed up for the clinic, according to the RAHD.

Those interested in the Moderna booster can register at bit.ly/modernaboo. Registration for the Pfizer booster is available at bit.ly/Pfizer-boo.

Currently, senior citizens lead the Rappahannock Area Health District in getting vaccinated. As of Friday, 86 percent of those 65 and older have had at least one vaccine, according to the state. About 66 percent of local adults, age 18 and over, and 52 percent of young people ages 12–17 have gotten at least one dose.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

WHO NEEDS A BOOST?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on who should receive a COVID-19 booster.

A booster is recommended six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for those 65 and up; adults in long-term care settings; or people 50-64 with certain medical conditions. They include cancer, chronic kidney, lung and liver diseases, obesity, diabetes, heart conditions, smoking and pregnancy.

The CDC also recommends boosters for adults under 65 if they are at increased risk because of where they live or the work they do. Factors that affect the risk of exposure include certain settings, such as schools, homeless shelters or correctional facilities; high rates of COVID-19 transmission, and all of Virginia has been at the highest level for months; and a community’s vaccination rates.

Adults who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson can get a second dose within two months. Recent studies also have suggested it’s safe for J&J recipients to get a booster of a different vaccine.

Also, adults who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may be looking at a fourth dose of vaccine, according to the CDC. Its guidelines say those who got a third shot of Pfizer or Moderna in recent months because their immune systems may not have produced the necessary antibodies to fight the virus may receive another shot six months later to boost their defenses.

To further complicate matters, all of Pfizer’s vaccines—be they shots or boosters—are the same dosage. But Moderna’s booster is one half the strength of its initial shots as its research has shown that’s all that’s needed to boost an individual’s defenses.

More information on guidelines pertaining to vaccines and boosters is available at cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html#considerations-covid19-vax-booster.

—Cathy Dyson

