New COVID cases in Fredericksburg area set pandemic record

More new local cases of COVID-19 were reported on Christmas Eve than any other single day since the pandemic began.
The record-high numbers came amid reports locally—and nationwide—about shortages of at-home and rapid tests that quickly provide results so it’s difficult to gauge how many more infections may have been reported if everyone who wanted to get tested was able to do so.
Even with the limitations, infections of another 556 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford were reported Friday by the Virginia Department of Health.
The previous record for the Rappahannock Area Health District was 362 new cases in one day, set on Jan. 26, 2021, in the midst of the wintertime surge.
New cases rose in equally staggering numbers across the state. Virginia reported 8,756 new cases on Friday, its second-highest daily caseload since March 2020, according to state data. Virginia’s all-time record came earlier on Jan. 17, 2021, when 9,914 new cases were reported in a single day.
New cases have skyrocketed this month as both the delta variant and the highly transmissible omicron variants have swept across the area, state and nation—and people have gathered for holiday get-togethers. On Dec. 1, Virginia was on the verge of reporting a million cases (971,529) since the pandemic began and the local health district stood at 43,594 cases.
As of Friday, 1,049,336 Virginians and 47,577 residents of the local health district had tested positive since March 2020.
Thankfully, death tolls haven’t risen by the same proportion, as of yet, but the local health district has reported 18 deaths this month for a total of 397 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic started.
The virus continues to strike the older set more severely, as two-thirds of those who died locally were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and older, according to state data. However, six of the deaths occurred to people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
This time last year, residents of long-term care facilities were getting vaccinated to stem the deadly tide. Because of their age, failing health and the close quarters in which they lived, the residents were particularly susceptible to a contagious virus.
The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported in March 2021 that one of every 10 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19.
That’s not the case this December. Only one of the 18 local fatalities reported in December lived in a care facility.
The majority of deaths occurring lately are white people of all ages, according to state data. Whites represented 14 of the 18 area deaths to date in December. That’s 77 percent of total area fatalities for the month when whites account for only 65 percent of the population in the local health district, according to the 2020 Census.
The latest figures from Mary Washington Healthcare, posted Wednesday, show that two of every three people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment—or 40 of the 60 patients—have not been vaccinated. Of those hospitalized for COVID, about two-thirds of those over 65 were not vaccinated, while well over three-fourths of those under 65 had not been vaccinated.
Among the sickest patients, two of the 13 people in intensive care had been vaccinated and one also had gotten a booster shot, according to the MWHC graphic. Six people were on ventilators as of Wednesday, and four of them had not been vaccinated.
The local health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, also was much higher than the state’s average on Christmas Eve. The local rate stood at 16.4 percent compared with the state rate of 11.3 percent.
