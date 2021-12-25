New COVID cases in Fredericksburg area set pandemic record

As of Friday, 1,049,336 Virginians and 47,577 residents of the local health district had tested positive since March 2020.

Thankfully, death tolls haven’t risen by the same proportion, as of yet, but the local health district has reported 18 deaths this month for a total of 397 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic started.

The virus continues to strike the older set more severely, as two-thirds of those who died locally were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and older, according to state data. However, six of the deaths occurred to people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

This time last year, residents of long-term care facilities were getting vaccinated to stem the deadly tide. Because of their age, failing health and the close quarters in which they lived, the residents were particularly susceptible to a contagious virus.

The COVID-19 Tracking Project reported in March 2021 that one of every 10 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19.

That’s not the case this December. Only one of the 18 local fatalities reported in December lived in a care facility.