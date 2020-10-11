New dog park opens in Spotsylvania

“He loves dog parks,” she said.

Frith–Walker, who lives in the Massaponax area, said the park will be a regular stop.

She didn’t have a county option like this before Saturday.

There is a large dog park in Stafford County, Duff’s Dog Park, which the county funded. Fredericksurg also has a popular dog park, but that is for city residents.

Biscoe said he has been forced to leave the city dog park before and is glad he, and others, won’t have to worry about that anymore.

He figures the park could be popular. Biscoe found out while handling paperwork for permits that there are 28,600 dogs in the county.

But he and other volunteers said the county hasn’t helped with the park at all, aside from staff who helped them deal with the permitting process.

Livingston District Board of Supervisor Barry Jett showed up for the opening.

“I’m glad it’s in my district,” he said.

Biscoe told Jett they would like to hook the park up to the county water system, but it’ll cost $6,600. He said they also are still finishing up some work on the park and that they hope it will continue to grow.