New ER clinic is being built in Spotsylvania

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking on Friday for a new stand-alone emergency clinic along State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

The new clinic will be built at the Route 3 intersection with Chancellor Village Lane and Single Oak Road, offering closer emergency care for residents in the western portion of the county.

The ER clinic will be owned and operated by the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Work on the building is expected to start soon, with the emergency room slated to open in mid-2022.

The clinic will be more than 10,000 square feet, with 11 treatment rooms as well as a trauma and resuscitation room. The clinic will be equipped with a CT scanner, X-Ray machine, laboratory and a dedicated emergency vehicle entry.

David McKnight, Spotsylvania Hospital’s CEO, pointed out that traffic issues in the area make it difficult to get places in a hurry. He said the new clinic can help save lives.

“When every second counts in an emergency, patients deserve easy access to healthcare,” he told a small crowd at Friday’s ceremony.