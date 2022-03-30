New FARC program aimed at building skills, creating connections

On Jan. 4, the Fredericksburg Area Runners Club introduced a new program that promotes both beginner and experienced runners.

“(FARC) wanted to bring new runners from the community,” said Carrie Thibodeau, the head coach of the New Runner Training program. “We wanted to teach them the beginning skills of running without getting hurt.”

The new program is a way to encourage people to get outside and meet like-minded people and to restart running after a long downtime, organizers said.

For those who are just starting out, there may be a stigma that running is too much of a challenge or they won’t enjoy the exercise, but the program allows them to feel as though they are in a safe space with other first-time runners, organizers said.

The training program is open to FARC members, and it is not as stringent as the regular runners club. This program is meant to show appreciation toward running no matter what level a person may be, organizers said. They can either be someone who wants to be an active runner or a runner just getting a feel for the sport.

“We had runners who were coming back from an injury, some who were new, and some who wanted to run a race,” said Thibodeau.

Those who join the program start off with a 10-week beginner period, during which they learn how to properly run without injuring themselves. The runners start off at a pace they are comfortable with, but as the weeks go on, the regimen intensifies. For those who choose to participate in the Marine Corps Historic Half, an annual half-marathon, there is an option to join another 10-week intermediate running group. The Historic Half is scheduled to take place in Fredericksburg on May 22.

“It’s been incredible,” said Thibodeau. “We’ve had 25 dedicated and we had a total of 42 people, and people brought their own friends. People have come out during the cold, the dark, the snow, and I’m proud of these runners. They’ve been doing wonderful.”

Thibodeau hopes the program will return annually, so more runners can improve or build on their skills.

Some of the participants were running, some were walking, “but now they are all running,” said Thibodeau. “Now they are able to do faster paces, which are definitely an improvement. It’s the best feeling seeing these people improve.”

“The club is heavily invested in bridging people,” said Andrew Wood, a volunteer who works with the program. “It’s an activity we can all participate. Those that come out either run or walk, but they connect with one another.”

While it’s rewarding to see members achieving goals they thought they couldn’t achieve, the coaches said they also appreciate seeing members’ attitudes toward running change.

“It’s not so much in running ability, but you can tell when an individual comes up to you and talks about running,” said Wood. “What really is rewarding to me is when they share something about running and you see that spark.”

The program, though targeted toward beginners, draws in people with a variety of running experiences and abilities, he said.

“The good thing about this program is that we have people who’ve run a lot in the past, those who are starting out, and those who love to run,” Wood states. “Each one of them is learning and engaging in something that they love.”

The program has now entered the intermediate portion. The New Runner Training program is planned to kick off every January, with the intermediate portion starting each March.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.