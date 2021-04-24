New federal stimulus program targets eateries, pubs hurt by pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An additional $5 billion has been earmarked for applicants with 2019 gross receipts of up to $500,000 and $4 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts from $500,000 to $1.5 million.

The application launch date has not been announced, but it will be proceeded by a seven-day pilot period so the SBA can work out technical issues. Guzman said it is also focused on streamlining the application process and making sure it is “free of burdensome, bureaucratic hurdles—while still maintaining robust oversight.”

Participants will be randomly selected from existing Paycheck Protection Program borrowers who qualify for priority in the RRF. However, they will not receive funds until the portal opens to the public. At that point, applications can be made through the portal or SBA-recognized Point of Sale Restaurant Partners.

Borrowers can apply for a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $5 million per location or up to $10 million for businesses that have no more than 20 locations and are not a publicly traded company. The fund is also open to businesses that are planning to open and have incurred expenses as of March 11, however those that have filed for bankruptcy or permanently closed are ineligible.