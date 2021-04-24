New federal stimulus program targets eateries, pubs hurt by pandemic

Restaurants, bakeries, brewpubs and similar businesses that have been struggling due to COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for emergency federal assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will award $28.6 billion through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help support businesses serving food or drink that have lost revenue due to the pandemic. The program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11.
The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus, with more than 110,000 establishments closing temporarily or for good as of Dec. 1, 2020, according to a National Restaurant Association report. It found the sector also finished the year with nearly 2.5 million jobs below its pre-coronavirus level.
“Today, we are starting the process to help restaurants and bars across the country devastated by the pandemic, and this is our message: Help is here. With the launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, we’re prioritizing funding to the hardest-hit small businesses—irreplaceable gathering places in our neighborhoods and communities that need a lifeline now to get back on their feet,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in an April 17 press release.
The first 21 days of the program will prioritize businesses run by women, veterans or people from economically and socially disadvantaged groups. The SBA has also set aside $500 million for 2019 applicants with gross receipts of up to $50,000.
An additional $5 billion has been earmarked for applicants with 2019 gross receipts of up to $500,000 and $4 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts from $500,000 to $1.5 million.
The application launch date has not been announced, but it will be proceeded by a seven-day pilot period so the SBA can work out technical issues. Guzman said it is also focused on streamlining the application process and making sure it is “free of burdensome, bureaucratic hurdles—while still maintaining robust oversight.”
Participants will be randomly selected from existing Paycheck Protection Program borrowers who qualify for priority in the RRF. However, they will not receive funds until the portal opens to the public. At that point, applications can be made through the portal or SBA-recognized Point of Sale Restaurant Partners.
Borrowers can apply for a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $5 million per location or up to $10 million for businesses that have no more than 20 locations and are not a publicly traded company. The fund is also open to businesses that are planning to open and have incurred expenses as of March 11, however those that have filed for bankruptcy or permanently closed are ineligible.
The money can be used for such things as payroll, supplies, mortgage or rent payments, and to purchase what they need to transition to the current marketplace, which still faces some COVID-related restrictions.