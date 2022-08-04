New fees in Stafford, Fredericksburg aren't deterring riverfront parking

Although access, traffic and parking has improved at two of the region’s most popular waterfront parks since non-resident parking fees were implemented nearly three weeks ago, hundreds of non-residents continue to flock to the beaches.

“We have not seen any issues with parking in the area of Old Mill Park since changes took effect July 22,” said city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris.

The parking fees at Fredericksburg’s Old Mill Park and Stafford County’s Historic Port of Falmouth went into effect July 22, both as pilot programs through Labor Day. The fees were established to help alleviate excessive crowding, vehicles and trash at the parks, as well as ease parking and safety concerns in the vicinity of the two parks.

Andrew Spence, spokesman for Stafford, said parks and recreation personnel have not been gathering information on where non-resident visitors live, but have collected the $25 parking fee from those unable to provide proof of residency in Stafford or Fredericksburg.

“Collections seem to be going fine,” Spence wrote in an email Tuesday. “No issues to report.”

Stafford Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said over the last two weekends, no significant traffic safety issues were noted by his patrols in the vicinity of the Falmouth beachfront.

“A couple of minor parking issues, but it’s going smoothly,” Kimmitz said.

On June 26, Fredericksburg City Council voted 5–2 to launch a pilot program to begin charging non-residents $10 to park or $5 to walk into Old Mill Park effective July 22 and running through Labor Day. That decision followed Stafford County supervisors’ own 4–2 June 7 vote in which they elected to charge non-residents $25 per car to park in one of the 80 parking spaces at the Historic Port of Falmouth on River Road. In the same resolution, supervisors also applied the same $25 fee at two other parking lots that serve the small Falmouth waterfront park.

Although the pilot programs in each jurisdiction will not be evaluated by officials until this fall, two weeks’ worth of parking fee data from Fredericksburg and Stafford reveal a willingness by non-residents to pay to use both parks.

Fredericksburg officials reported that revenue from Old Mill Park over the July 23 and July 30 weekends totaled $7,100. Included in the city’s two-week total were 148 walk-ins who paid $5 each to access the park.

Sonja Cantu, public information officer for the city, reported 636 non-resident parking fees were collected at the park during the last two weekends. Like Spence, Cantu declined to say what locations the non-residents came from, saying the city will have a more “complete assessment” of their pilot program to share in about two weeks.

Spence said Stafford received $7,675 in revenue during the first week of fee collection, and last week brought in another $4,328. If the program is adopted on a permanent basis, the fees will be charged every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

But George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen said the way the pilot program was initially pitched to supervisors was money collected would be used to help cover the rising costs of fire and rescue and law enforcement services, as well as pay for the additional parks and recreation personnel necessary to manage the parking stations and collect the fees. Coen said the final resolution only allows money collected at Falmouth Beach to be used for “future park use.”

“It doesn’t make much sense to say I’m creating a tax to pay for future expenses, which we don’t even know what they’re going to look like yet,” Coen said. “It’s costing the county a lot of money for what’s going on now.”

Joining Coen in opposing the parking fees last month was Griffis–Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen. Allen said she was concerned the same fees were not being applied to the 40 parking spaces at Aquia Landing, which also has its share of parking and overflow problems.

“Why are we targeting one area and not having a blanket approach for all of it?” Allen asked. “If you close the Port of Falmouth or you charge it, I can just drive to Aquia beach. Are we solving the issue?”

Coen said although many non-residents use Falmouth beach on the weekends, visitors to the waterfront park during the weekdays are usually limited to residents of Stafford and Fredericksburg.

Hartwood Supervisor Darrell English said he wasn’t surprised at the amount of revenue collected over the last two weeks, but said he had originally hoped the fees would have deterred visitors from entering the dangerous, unpredictable waters that exist along that stretch of the Rappahannock River.

“Somebody drowns every year in there,” English said. “With the amount of people down there, it’s bound to happen.”

Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock River.

Nearly two years ago, Hasnain Ghafoor, a 15-year-old from Northern Virginia, died in the Rappahannock. Officials said he was not wearing a personal flotation device. His body, eventually located near the Chatham Bridge, was missing for several days. A week earlier, 40-year-old Brandon Childs went missing while kayaking. After his body was located, authorities determined he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

“It’s not like other rivers in the area. It’s got tides, it’s brackish, it has rapids,” said Joe Young, a Fredericksburg police officer who serves as the city watershed manager. “It’s smooth on top, but at the bottom, it’s moving three times faster than it is on the surface.”

In February 2020, Stafford’s parks and recreation commission redesignated the Historic Port of Falmouth as a natural area, saying the county no longer planned to remove natural debris or trees or groom vegetation from the area, but that plan never materialized.

Adam Lynch, a river steward with Friends of the Rappahannock said the area was never meant to be a public park and said that area of the Rappahannock is a depositional zone, where the river naturally deposits sand, silt and logs.

“The river sort of drops things there. It’s natural,” said Lynch. “Sand and logs are part of the natural landscape, but humans have changed things and have destabilized the area.”

Both Stafford County and Fredericksburg are expected to evaluate their respective fee-collection programs this fall.