New homes planned near busy North Stafford interchange

More than 200 new senior living homes are coming to North Stafford, adding to the already busy interchange at Courthouse Road and Interstate 95.

Supervisors voted unanimously Jan. 21 to approve a conditional use permit to allow up to 168 multi-family units and 80 single-family attached homes at Embrey Mill. The new housing development will be sandwiched between Mine and Eustice roads, near H.H. Poole Middle School.

As an age-restricted community, owners of the community’s new homes must be at least 55 years old.

County Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Harvey told supervisors the housing development will be made up of 15 three-story multi-family buildings, each containing 10 to 12 dwellings inside, depending on the building’s configuration. The 80 or so townhouse-style units will feature a master bedroom with the majority of the living area on the ground floor.

A clubhouse and an outdoor open field area will also be featured on the grounds, as well pickleball and bocce courts.

The primary access point to the property begins at Mine Road and Coastal Avenue. Harvey said in order for the new development to meet the requirements of county fire and rescue officials, an access point for emergency vehicles will also be added to the site.