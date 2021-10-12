 Skip to main content
New I-95 bridge gets final touches in Fredericksburg
New I-95 bridge gets final touches in Fredericksburg

I–95 River Crossing

Traffic (right) heads south toward Fredericksburg as crews work on final preparations to the I–95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation says motorists can expect major delays from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 through 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. The delays will be due to lane closures to accommodate a six-mile work zone which will shift traffic into a new pattern from Stafford to Fredericksburg. All northbound lanes will remain open.

 Pete Cihelka

On Tuesday, crews worked on final preparations to the new Interstate 95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg.

The bridge and three new lanes are scheduled to open to traffic at 2 p.m. Wednesday, along with a new overpass at U.S. 17 in southern Stafford County.

The first phase of the $132 million southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project will bring a major change to the traffic flow starting near Centreport Parkway in Stafford, with the interstate split into three lanes for through-traffic and three lanes for local traffic before they merge south of State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said motorists can expect major delays through 2 p.m. Wednesday, as some lanes will be closed to accommodate crews in a six-mile work zone. Additional work will continue in the area for several weeks.

Work on the northbound crossing project started in the summer of 2020. The three new lanes on that side of I–95 are slated to open in early 2024.

