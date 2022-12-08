New I-95 bridge over Rappahannock fully open

Crews have wrapped up work on the new northbound Interstate 95 bridge, which now has three lanes open.

The new span joins the new southbound bridge built as part of the Rappahannock River crossing projects, which are adding three lanes in each direction to separate through-traffic from local traffic. The new bridges are buttressed by the older Rappahannock River spans.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the span’s full opening early Thursday morning. The off-ramp to U.S. 17, which was closed for work as part of the work zone, also was reopened.

The bridge opening follows several days of a long northbound “mega” work zone—combined with work on the express lanes extension in Stafford County—that included lane closures and lane shifts.

With the bridge opening, traffic heading to U.S. 17 will now need to exit just after the Fall Hill Avenue overpass, VDOT tweeted.

The $132-million northbound crossing project still has work remaining, with the completion scheduled for spring 2024.