New King George courthouse estimated at $31.5 million

In advocating for the speedy resolution of trials, legal officials sometimes say that justice delayed is justice denied.

In the case of the new King George Courthouse, construction delayed has turned into construction costs magnified.

Last week, the King George Board of Supervisors awarded a $31.5 million contract to build a new 50,000-square foot courthouse. That’s almost $10 million more than the $22 million the county borrowed in summer 2020, when it took advantage of low-interest loans.

But officials with contractor Branch Builds and Moseley Architects said there’s nothing low associated with building costs these days.

“This cost escalation we’ve seen happen in King George is not unique to King George,” Tony Bell, Moseley’s vice president, told the supervisors. “It’s happening across the commonwealth and across the nation.”

Closer to home, Fredericksburg is grappling with a similar dilemma. The City Council recently appropriated $57 million in its capital improvement plan for a new middle school, then learned the revised estimate—as a result of escalating prices for supplies—is $20 million higher.

Bell gave King George officials a historical perspective on the rising prices for commercial projects. Costs for materials and equipment rose by about 1.5% in 2019, Bell said.

Then, COVID-19 closed down plants and disrupted supply chains across the globe. Construction costs rose by 5.6% in 2020 and 22% in 2021.

From June 2021 to June 2022, the price of items such as structural steel, concrete and wire, jumped by another 13.6%, Bell said, “so we’re still seeing heavy increases.”

The construction of the new courthouse is estimated at $27.8 million with furniture, IT equipment and other expenses accounting for the remainder. The construction cost was pared down by about $1.7 million in the last month, Bell told the Board of Supervisors, as county officials worked with Branch and Moseley to lower the cost.

Beyond that paring, the supervisors said last year, when the estimate first shot up, that they weren’t willing to trim any more. An initial needs assessment done in 2016 suggested the county needed 63,000 square feet for its various courtrooms, holding cells for prisoners and separate waiting spaces for victims and defendants, or family members going through contentious processes like divorce or custody battles.

That’s not the case with the current courthouse as judges have told the supervisors before—in making a plea for a bigger space—that they often are in the hallways at the same time as those whose cases they’re deciding.

County officials trimmed the initial size of the building down to 50,000 square feet and stressed they wanted to keep the design features—the columns, portico and cupola—that give a courthouse its stately appearance.

The project marks the first time King George is using the construction manager at risk process. The CMAR method was approved by the General Assembly for government building projects in 2017. Instead of awarding a contract to the lowest bidder, the CMAR allows localities to hire an architect and builder who then work together, with the locality, to determine what’s needed, assign costs and provide a guaranteed maximum price.

The process provides an incentive for the construction manager to save money on costs, former County Attorney Eric Gregory told the supervisors in 2020.

“If there are change orders, the manager has to eat them, essentially,” Gregory said. “If there are savings, those are split between the locality and the construction manager.”

In most cases of money saved, the county would get 75% and the builder, 25%, Bell said.

Supervisor T.C. Collins wasn’t on the board when the CMAR process was approved and stressed that he hoped the method would avoid a situation that happened with the recent expansion of the King George Middle School. Collins said there were “10 million change orders for unforeseen events that should have been foreseen.”

The courthouse project includes $313,000 for contingency items and Bell told Collins that no matter how thoroughly plans are reviewed, mistakes inevitably will be made. When that happens, he said all three parties—the architect, builder and county—will discuss what happened and who should pay for it.

While Bell tried to stress that the contingency fund was there because “things are going to happen, outside our control,” Collins clearly didn’t like the answer and tension ensued.

Collins said Bell’s answer should be: “We’ll take care of the problem because we’re under this contract, not we’ll get more money out of you if we make a mistake.”

“I don’t believe I said that, Mr. Collins,” Bell responded. “If we make a mistake and you think we should pay for it, we will pay for it. Am I clear?”

Collins bristled: “You are clear, but be careful how you speak with me, please. You’re a little condescending and I don’t appreciate that.”

Bell apologized, saying he didn’t mean to be condescending.

Supervisor Cathy Binder, who has served on the yearslong courthouse construction committee, jumped in and said she didn’t think the middle-school history would repeat itself. She said “every person who works in that courthouse” was asked to weigh in on the plans.

“Some even caught things in the design phase that people didn’t think of,” Binder said.

The architect also helped county officials with plans for security, entrances and exits and even climate controlled rooms for historical documents that are lacking in the current courthouse, parts of which date back to 1922.

Moseley provided suggestions “on different ways we could do things because we’re not used to having these options,” said Circuit Court Clerk Vic Mason, who thanked all parties involved for the work that went into the project. He later said he was especially grateful that Travis Quesenberry, who had retired as King George’s county administrator in 2017, later returned as the county engineer so he could see the project through.

Mason, who’s 67, hasn’t decided if he’ll still be working when the new courthouse is expected to open in April 2024. His eight-year term ends in December 2023 and he’ll decide his plans before then, he said.