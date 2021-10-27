New local virus cases, hospitalizations dropping but severe cases, deaths continue

Of the 2021 total, 59 deaths have been reported since Aug. 1 and have involved adults of almost all ages. Forty-three of the local people who died were age 60 and above, but the rest were in their 30s, 40s and 50s, state data shows.

In addition to the continuing death tolls, COVID-19’s transmission rate in the local health district remains at high levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It bases the rate on the number of new cases and a community’s positivity rate—the percentage of positive cases among all virus tests taken.

Virginia’s positivity rate has dropped to 5.9 percent, but the rate in the Rappahannock Area Health District was 10.1 percent as of Wednesday.

Those indicators prompted Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district, to stress the same precautions that have been shared repeatedly.

“While metrics are trending in the right direction, we are encouraging everyone in our communities to continue to do the things we know can help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: get vaccinated, wear masks when inside public spaces, practice social distancing and excellent hand hygiene and get a vaccine booster dose if you’re eligible,” she stated in an email.