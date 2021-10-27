New local virus cases, hospitalizations dropping but severe cases, deaths continue

As has happened other times when COVID-19 has surged and declined, there’s good news in current trends, but still reason to be concerned, according to local health officials.
First, the positive metrics. For the first time in 12 weeks, averages of new daily infections in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, have fallen under the 100-mark.
As of Monday, the health district was reporting 91 new cases a day, based on seven-day averages. The last time case numbers dipped that low was Aug. 9, when the average was 81 new infections per day.
Likewise, hospitalizations have dropped dramatically. The Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals were treating 51 patients with virus symptoms as of Monday—less than half of the 110 COVID-19 patients cared for earlier this month.
Now for the not-so-positive trends. While Mary Washington Healthcare officials “are indeed optimistic about the numbers decreasing,” Lisa Henry, marketing director, said there’s an unusual pattern at play. The number of people in intensive care with severe cases of COVID-19 has not dropped at the same pace as overall virus cases.
“With previous peaks and valleys this past year, the ICU volume matched the pattern of overall hospitalizations,” Henry said. “It is too soon to know if this trend will continue, but it is concerning to see ICU volumes remain relatively constant the last two months.”
For those who have such acute cases that they need hospital care, the disease’s impact hasn’t changed as the months of the pandemic have dragged by.
“Our patients are still very sick,” Henry said. “The difference now is that the patients are younger and healthier.”
While Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of COVID-19 sufferers in the Fredericksburg area, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center continues to have “a fairly high census” of those sickened by the virus, said CEO David McKnight. He is encouraged that new cases are falling and that older patients, treated early in their infection with infusions of monoclonal antibodies, have not needed to be admitted to hospitals for treatment.
“Yet this pandemic is still very much a threat to our community,” McKnight said.
Local deaths are still being reported from Virginia’s fourth surge in COVID cases. Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, cases spiked in summer and early fall, then higher case numbers were followed by more hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Wednesday, 352 people in the local health district have died from COVID-19—more this year than in 2020, when the pandemic began and vaccines weren’t available. Deaths of 119 local residents were reported in 2020 while 233 deaths have been reported so far this year.
Of the 2021 total, 59 deaths have been reported since Aug. 1 and have involved adults of almost all ages. Forty-three of the local people who died were age 60 and above, but the rest were in their 30s, 40s and 50s, state data shows.
In addition to the continuing death tolls, COVID-19’s transmission rate in the local health district remains at high levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It bases the rate on the number of new cases and a community’s positivity rate—the percentage of positive cases among all virus tests taken.
Virginia’s positivity rate has dropped to 5.9 percent, but the rate in the Rappahannock Area Health District was 10.1 percent as of Wednesday.
Those indicators prompted Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district, to stress the same precautions that have been shared repeatedly.
“While metrics are trending in the right direction, we are encouraging everyone in our communities to continue to do the things we know can help stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: get vaccinated, wear masks when inside public spaces, practice social distancing and excellent hand hygiene and get a vaccine booster dose if you’re eligible,” she stated in an email.
Mary Washington Healthcare has posted a graphic twice a week since mid-September about the vaccination status of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital. As of Monday, 28 of 32 patients being treated for virus symptoms were not vaccinated. All 10 patients in intensive care and all six on ventilators had not been vaccinated.
Sixteen of the 17 people under 65 and 12 of the 15 patients over 65 had not been vaccinated, according to the graphic.
Henry said the health care system is seeing “very few people who are vaccinated that need hospital level care, and those that do rarely need ICU level care.”
While the unvaccinated have died this year at rates 5.4 times higher than the fully vaccinated, there have been “breakthrough cases” when those inoculated became sick.
Across Virginia, 43,006 fully vaccinated people have gotten COVID-19 since Jan. 17, according to state data. Of that number, 1,527 people have been hospitalized and 491 died.
One study cited by the CDC in August said up to 44 percent of people with breakthrough cases who were hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19 infections also had moderately to severely compromised immune systems. Their immune systems were not able to build the needed response to the virus—which is why the CDC authorized a third Pfizer or Moderna shot for them two months ago.
Even though the immunocompromised make up about 3 percent of the nation’s adults, “they are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness,” stated the CDC.
