New mural at Hugh Mercer Elementary 'a work of love'

A garden is blooming on an exterior wall of Hugh Mercer Elementary in Fredericksburg.
Daisies and buttercups reach for the sun, their yellows bursting against a clear blue sky.
The 750-square-foot mural is a creation of Sophia Pineda, a prolific amateur artist and rising junior at James Monroe High School—who also happens to have Down syndrome. She made it with her mentor Gabriel Pons, a local artist and owner of Ponshop Studio and Gallery in downtown Fredericksburg.
“[Hugh Mercer principal Kimberly] Doucette wanted to spruce up the garden area at Hugh Mercer and I immediately thought of Sophia [for this project],” said Megan Waite, chairwoman of the special education department at James Monroe High School. “She’s so talented.”
Student members of Jayem Pals—a club founded in 2019 for students with and without disabilities to encourage engagement with the school and foster friendships—are helping Pons and Sophia paint the mural.
Art has long been Sophia’s chosen method for expressing herself, her father Andre Pineda said.
She sells her exuberant, brightly colored paintings of flowers, animals and local and national landmarks on her website, sophiola.com.
During the pandemic, she began taking lessons with Pons, and when the school division reached out to the Pinedas about the mural, they learned Pons also has a background as a muralist.
“That’s been the story of our life with Sophia,” Pineda said. “Things just seem to work out.”
Pons and Sophia sketched the design of the mural and Pons then created a miniature 3D model of two walls of the school with the design on them.
Jayem Pals helped them prime the walls and then Pons and Sophia returned one evening to project the full-sized image on the walls and trace the outline of the design with Sharpie markers.
Volunteers have come out to help paint several times each week since the beginning of June.
“Even when it only had two colors of blue on it, it was already beautiful,” Waite said. “It’s really a work of love.”
The goal is to finish the mural by the end of June, weather permitting.
Pineda—whose business, Cary Street Partners, helped finance the project along with Hugh Mercer Elementary—said he views the finished mural as both a gift to the community and a symbol of what those with special needs can achieve when the community invests in them.
“Everything we do with Sophia is sort of half about her and half about being ambassadors for the differently abled,” he said. “It shows that everyone has ability and talent, so why not raise the bar for everyone?”
