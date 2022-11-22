New park opens in Spotsylvania

A new park opened in the courthouse area of Spotsylvania County as part of a mixed-used development called Keswick.
Keswick Park is on the east side of Lake Anna Parkway, at 7710 Folkstone Drive, a half-mile south of Brock Road. The park, built on a 36-acre plot proffered by the developers, is surrounded by the Keswick apartments and houses.
The park has two baseball/softball diamonds and a pair of soccer fields, both of which have Bermuda grass. Visitors can play on a pair of lighted tennis courts, which also are marked for pickleball. There is a walking trail, a playground and a picnic shelter.
Spotsylvania’s Parks and Recreation Department director Kevin Brooks said in a county news release that the park offers “amenities specifically requested by our residents.”
People are also reading…
The park is open from dawn to dusk, with the tennis courts open until 9 p.m.
J Jarrell Properties donated and designed the park as part of the development that is planned to include 240 apartments, 150 houses, 100 age-restricted apartments, 90 townhouses, 84 age-restricted attached homes and a 100-unit assisted living facility.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436