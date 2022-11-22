New park opens in Spotsylvania

A new park opened in the courthouse area of Spotsylvania County as part of a mixed-used development called Keswick.

Keswick Park is on the east side of Lake Anna Parkway, at 7710 Folkstone Drive, a half-mile south of Brock Road. The park, built on a 36-acre plot proffered by the developers, is surrounded by the Keswick apartments and houses.

The park has two baseball/softball diamonds and a pair of soccer fields, both of which have Bermuda grass. Visitors can play on a pair of lighted tennis courts, which also are marked for pickleball. There is a walking trail, a playground and a picnic shelter.

Spotsylvania’s Parks and Recreation Department director Kevin Brooks said in a county news release that the park offers “amenities specifically requested by our residents.”

The park is open from dawn to dusk, with the tennis courts open until 9 p.m.

J Jarrell Properties donated and designed the park as part of the development that is planned to include 240 apartments, 150 houses, 100 age-restricted apartments, 90 townhouses, 84 age-restricted attached homes and a 100-unit assisted living facility.