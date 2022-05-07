New pastor installed at historic Black church in Caroline

When the Rev. Tony Craddock Sr. and his namesake would visit various junkyards searching for used auto parts, the younger Craddock questioned the purpose of the excursion.

Tony Craddock Jr. believed the junkyard to be a desolate and depressing place where vehicles that were once in their prime were left dead and useless.

But his father had a different viewpoint.

“These old parts are as good as new once they get in the right hands,” Craddock Jr. recalls his dad saying. “That’s his worldview. God has found us in our junkyard of sin and He makes good use of us.”

Rev. Craddock plans to implement those ideals at one of the oldest historically Black churches in Caroline County.

St. John Baptist Church in Woodford was established in 1866.

Rev. Craddock was installed as just the ninth pastor in the church’s history last Sunday during a ceremony at the Caroline County Community Center with more than 250 people in attendance.

St. John had been without a pastor since 2019 following the retirement of the Rev. Walter G. Berryman, who served in the position for 39 years.

“I am here to proclaim that St. John Baptist Church is a happy place,” said Deaconess Thelma Boxley, a 94-year-old, longtime member of the church. “We have come to add another page to our church history.”

Rev. Craddock’s installation service included songs of praise from the guest choir, First Mount Zion Baptist Church from Dumfries.

The Rev. James Jordan of Third Baptist Church in Alexandria was the presiding officer.

The Rev. Luke Torian, Pastor of First Mount Zion and a Democratic member of the House of Delegates representing the 52nd District, gave the preached word.

The Rev. James Victor of Mount Olive Baptist in Arlington provided the charge to the new pastor, while Caroline native Rev. Alfred Jones Jr. of Mt. Zion Baptist in Triangle gave the charge to St. John’s members.

Victor told Rev. Craddock to be the “caterer pastor God has called you to be.”

He said Rev. Craddock should serve oatmeal to those early in their faith walk and a five-course meal to members who can handle it. He also instructed Rev. Craddock to rest to prevent burnout.

“You are not a super saint and there is not an ‘S’ on your chest,” Victor said. “You get sick. You bleed … If you can rest, you can take care of God’s people.”

Jones told the church to do three things: respect their pastor, pray for him and pay him, because clergy members deal with financial stress, too.

“He is a man of God and he deserves your respect,” Jones said.

Rev. Craddock is a native of Detroit.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 21 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Columbia Union College in Takoma Park, Maryland, before earning his Master of Divinity degree from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union in Richmond. He later earned a Doctor of Ministry from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

He previously served as Youth Pastor, Associate Pastor and Senior Pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fauquier County.

“God has put me up high so I can see some stuff,” Rev. Craddock said. “But if I’m going to do some work, I’ve got to come down.”

First Lady Stephanie, known as “Lady C” said she plans to roll up her sleeves and get to work, citing the scripture Luke 12:48, “to whom much is given, much is required.”

The couple has three children, including Craddock Jr., who is an accomplished saxophonist and jazz, gospel and soul musician. They also have two grandchildren.

“God has united our family with the St. John Baptist Church family so His will purpose and plans may continue to be fulfilled for this body of believers,” Stephanie Craddock said.

Stephanie Craddock went on to give the church’s new mission statement under Rev. Craddock: “Equipping and connecting the generations for service in Christ, church and community.”

Rev. Craddock noted that the church has a 99-year-old youth minister in Loretta Wright, and also has active youth. He believes the church has the right mix to continue making a difference in Caroline.

“God has wonderful things in store for St. John,” Rev. Craddock said. “I’m so blessed He has chosen me to take St. John to the next level.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

