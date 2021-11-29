New pitmaster fires up a barbecue revival at Allman's

Notable menu additions include a deep-fried hot dog and hamburger, but nearly every item has been tweaked in one way or another. Crump’s buttermilk pies are sold by the slice at the counter. On a typical day, Deaton smokes 12 whole pork shoulders and 30 racks of St. Louis-cut ribs; the pork is sourced from a farm in North Carolina.

Allman’s is now open on Sundays (closed Mondays), and Deaton struggles not to get ahead of himself when teasing his plans for a barbecue-themed brunch menu.

“I’m trying not to be too artsy,” he says with a chuckle, “as much as I want to be artsy at times.”

And therein lies the challenge. Some Allman’s customers have been coming here for generations, and would just as well keep any change reserved for the pay phone that remained next to the register well into the 2010s.

“I’ve learned to deal with rejection,” Deaton said. “As a chef, you’ve just got to suck it up.”

With so many changes, it’s easy to overlook what remains the same at Allman’s. It’s still a family business. Kathy Rowe, Haney’s father’s first cousin, oversees Allman’s catering operation. Deaton’s wife Andrea works at Allman’s five to six days a week, managing the front of the house.