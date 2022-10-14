New Potomac River bridge opens; old one set for demolition

Old blended with the new during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the replacement bridge over the Potomac River between King George County and Charles County, Maryland.

After the event was held on the Maryland side Wednesday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan got into a 1948 yellow convertible and led a small parade over the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge on U.S. 301. The Ford Super Deluxe was chosen because it reflected the era when the original bridge opened in 1940, according to the governor’s website.

The bridge officially opened to traffic Thursday morning, amid cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers. Travelers crossing the Potomac between the two states got to try out the new 1.7-mile span that cost $463 million to build.

For those whose stomachs clenched when they approached the steep incline on the old bridge, the new four-lane model may reduce some of that anxiety.

There are two lanes in each direction, and barriers between the eastbound and westbound lanes. While the new bridge seems every bit as tall as the old one, the grade is more gradual and the highest point of the new bridge is open on top, not covered in trusses like the old bridge was.

While commuters can compare the looks of the two structures in the first days the replacement bridge is open, that probably won’t be the case for long. Maryland plans to demolish the old bridge, and soon.

Representatives from a trio of bike and trail groups, in both states, filed a temporary restraining order in late September to keep the old bridge from being torn down. But a federal judge in Baltimore ruled on Tuesday that the groups hadn’t met the threshold needed to block the demolition.

In previous court hearings, Maryland Transportation Authority officials said it would cost them $21,500 a day to delay the demolition. When authority officials told the federal judge during a preliminary court hearing last week that the new bridge was scheduled to open on Wednesday and that demolition of the old bridge “would begin in earnest the next day,” according to court documents, it was the first that anyone heard of the timeframe.

The schedule announced in court may have been delayed a day as the new bridge opened to traffic on Thursday instead of Wednesday.

The new Nice–Middleton bridge has been a decade in the making, according to MdTA, but its communication office didn’t invite other government officials to the ribbon-cutting ceremony until Friday, three workdays before the event. A notice went out to the media the day before the ceremony.

There was nothing on the authority’s website announcing when it would open to traffic. Typically, when a project gets finished three months ahead of schedule, as this one did, government agencies broadcast that news across all platforms.

Nothing has been posted or published, either, about when the old bridge may be demolished, giving drivers a heads-up about the possible noise or vibrations the action may cause.

However, since the structure has opened, one aerial photo on the website declares that bike access will be available early next year. There’s no separate lane or shoulder for bikes, just as there’s no barrier separating bicyclists from vehicular traffic. Maryland officials say bicyclists will be able to share the road with cars, trucks and tractor–trailers traveling 50 mph.