New Potomac River bridge set to open Wednesday, although there's been no public announcement

The new Nice/Middleton bridge over the Potomac River between King George County and Maryland is scheduled to open Wednesday, but there hasn’t been the first public announcement about it.

Instead, the news came out last week in court, when representatives from the Maryland Transportation Authority and several biking and walking groups had a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The outdoor enthusiasts, including the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association, have asked for a temporary restraining order on the demolition of the old bridge because they want it used as a bike and pedestrian path.

MdTA has said the old bridge will be torn down when the new structure opens. It’s formally called the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge.

When pressed by the judge on Thursday on the timeframe, state officials said the new bridge “is ready to open to traffic on Oct. 12, 2022, and that demolition of the Nice Bridge would begin in earnest the next day,” according to court documents.

Those documents were filed on Saturday, on the Maryland agency’s behalf, by the U.S. Department of Transportation in its opposition to the temporary restraining order.

On Friday, the day after the court hearing, invitations to a ribbon-cutting ceremony were emailed to various government officials, including those in King George County. Invitees are instructed to gather at a designated spot on the Maryland side to be shuttled to the event site.

After the ribbon is cut, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will lead the first cars over the bridge, according to the invitation.

Nothing has been posted on Maryland’s website about the bridge opening. It still states the bridge is due to open early next year.

Last week, the authority’s communication director, Kelly Melhem, wouldn’t confirm any dates regarding opening of the new bridge or demolition of the old. She said the authority would “provide appropriate notice to the media and the public regarding opening activities.”

Eric Brenner, a Maryland man who’s been tracking bridge activities for years, said transportation officials wouldn’t have admitted the dates at all if the judge hadn’t asked the direct question.

“They got caught trying to be sneaky/deceptive,” Brenner wrote in an email.

He said it’s not the first time.

Brenner was appointed by Hogan to an advisory committee on the plan to include a bike and pedestrian path, separated by a barrier, on the new 1.7 mile span. When the path was dropped from the plan in 2019 and Maryland transportation officials said bikers could share a lane with vehicle traffic, Brenner resigned his position in protest.

He and others who’ve sought to delay the demolition of the old bridge until it’s shown that the action would comply with environmental laws said Monday that the new bridge can open while the old bridge is left alone.

“There is zero need to start the demolition, other than spite,” he emailed.

In their court filing, Maryland officials stress that the bridge replacement has been over a decade in the making and that the authority has worked with environmental agencies, as well as the public, every step of the way.

The outdoor groups’ desire to have a separate path for bikers and walkers “does not amount to irreparable harm,” according to the court filing, and comes too late in the process.

The outdoor groups “waited until the new bridge was complete and just days before the demolition of the old bridge is set to begin to seek emergency relief,” the court document states. “Plaintiffs should not benefit from an alleged emergency created by their own choices regarding the timing of this lawsuit.”

David Brickley, president of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association, said Monday how shocked he and others were to learn the new bridge is scheduled to open this week—and the old one slated for demolition the next day.

“They are trying to cover their dirty tracks just as quickly as they can,” he said, “leaving no option for consideration of allowing bicycling and pedestrian access on the existing bridge.”

The two groups will be back in court Oct. 11 for the hearing about the temporary restraining order.

The lawsuit by the outdoor groups is the second attempt in three months to keep the old Nice bridge in place. In July, three Maryland legislators asked for an independent study to see if the old bridge, which opened in 1941, could be repurposed for recreational usage.

The MdTA responded that it was too expensive to maintain, as a 2015 study estimated almost $50 million in costs over a 30-year period.

Governments on both sides of the bridge—in King George and Charles County, Maryland—inquired about its use for fishing or as a biking and walking path, and each “chose not to pursue retaining the existing bridge due to the future facility maintenance costs,” James Ports Jr., chairman of the MdTA, wrote in response.

At a cost of $463 million, the new bridge over the Potomac is the largest construction project in Maryland history, according to its website. It will double vehicle capacity with four 12-foot-wide lanes, install a barrier-separated median between east- and westbound lanes and add two-foot shoulders.

Construction started in July 2020 and has been completed several months ahead of schedule.