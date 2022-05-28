New procedure reduces stroke risk during treatment

After reaching the point in his career that he knew the ins and outs of veins and arteries—and how to treat problems related to them—Dr. Victor D’Addio wasn’t sure he wanted to try any “new stuff.”

Then, the 55-year-old read about a stroke-prevention procedure that combines the best of current practices.

“It’s a huge game changer and it’s a very cool procedure,” said the vascular surgeon who’s dealt with everything from aneurysms to varicose veins and lived through “the whole ‘MASH’ thing” as a combat doctor in Iraq.

D’Addio is referring to transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR for short, a relatively new way of removing plaque from the carotid arteries. They’re the main blood vessels that carry oxygen and blood to the brain, and when the flow gets blocked, a stroke can result.

But sometimes the act of unclogging arteries loosens fragments which then travel upstream to the brain and may cause a stroke—the very thing the process is meant to prevent.

TCAR reduces that risk by reversing the blood flow, sending it downstream to the femoral vein through a tube, according to the Society for Vascular Surgery. The tube connects with a filter outside the body, which captures any loosened particles.

Picture a wire screen over a bathtub drain, but much smaller.

“You do get stuff in there about 50% of the time,” D’Addio said about the filter, which traps pieces of pink tissue, no bigger than grains of sand, that have come loose from artery walls. “Those are things that would have gone up to the brain.”

D’Addio and Dr. Larry Koenig are the only vascular surgeons in the Fredericksburg area performing TCARs. They started in January and have done about 25 procedures, with all but one taking place at Stafford Hospital.

The surgeons are with Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates, a subset of Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg. They will offer the TCARs at Mary Washington Hospital in June and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center later this summer after a third surgeon, Dr. Sadaf Ahanchi, joins the group.

In addition to reducing the risk of a stroke, the procedure also requires a smaller incision than the traditional process, known as carotid endarterectomy, or CEA. A small cut is made near the collarbone for the new procedure, instead of the longer incision along the neck for the CEA.

Most people are monitored overnight in the intensive care unit afterwards, then go home, D’Addio said.

Suzanne Sutton, a 75-year-old who moved from the Northern Neck to Stafford County five years ago to be closer to medical offices, appreciates the advancements in modern medicine.

“It is absolutely amazing, the procedures they can do now with no massive invasion of the body,” she said. “I have been very lucky, very fortunate because … I spend my life going back and forth between doctors.”

Sutton has had four operations since July. She had a TCAR done in January after a visit to one specialist led to the need to see another.

A heart murmur she’d had for years worsened last fall and a cardiologist decided it was time to replace her aortic valve. Tests done at the time showed she also had a blockage in her left carotid artery so Sutton scheduled an appointment with D’Addio.

Sutton had to wait a few months, after a stent was implanted and later, the heart valve replaced, to have the blockage corrected in her carotid artery. All went well, even though Sutton admits how apprehensive she was about messing with the vessel so close to the brain.

“If something goes wrong, that’s the main artery to the brain, and I thought, I could have a stroke,” she said. “It is a possibility, of course, but everything went well and I was very pleased. It’s all been good.”

The stroke rate from TCAR is lower than with other procedures because the blood flow is reversed during the process, D’Addio said. That means the artery involved is not supplying blood to the brain because it’s clamped off for 8 to 10 minutes, the surgeon said. But the three other arteries that feed the brain take over and supply the needed blood.

Currently, TCAR is approved only for high-risk patients, whom D’Addio described as those age 75 and over, with poorly controlled diabetes and bad heart disease. Surgeons will continue to treat others with blocked carotid arteries with traditional procedures until the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approves TCAR for all patients.

D’Addio believes that change is coming.

“Over the next five to 10 years, I would expect all carotids will be done this way,” he said.

