New report claims U.S. falling short on recycling efforts

Homeowners who diligently fill their curbside recycling containers with hopes their plastics will be someday be recycled may not want to read a new global report on plastic product recycling.

“Circular Claims Fall Flat Again,” a 40-page report released Oct. 24 by the environmental advocacy group Greenpeace, said since the early 1990s, the plastics and products industries that promoted recycling as the solution to the plastic waste problem have had little measurable success. According to the report, plastic recycling was estimated to have declined to about 5–6% in 2021, down from a high of 9.5% in 2014 and 8.7% in 2018.

While recycling plastic products may not be an environmental success story, there is still a ray of hope for other items that end up in the recycling bin.

“Paper, cardboard, metal, and glass do not have these problems, which is why they are recycled at much higher rates,” the report said.

What ultimately happens to local recyclables depends on a number of factors, including global commodity markets, who hauls away your garbage and how well people sort their trash.

Stafford’s R-Board Director Phil Hathcock said the landfill spent $14,000 last month to send plastic, along with other single-stream recyclables collected from Stafford and Fredericksburg residents, to a processing center about 75 miles away, where it’s all sorted out by item type. Hathcock said he’d like to do more recycling locally at the Eskimo Hill landfill, but without an automated sorting facility at the site to separate thousands of cans, bottles and pieces of metal, the recycling efforts there are limited to single-stream collection.

“If I could get the residents to sort aluminum, plastic and cardboard, I could take it from here and sell it directly,” Hathcock said. “It has to be convenient for the residents.”

Even with a sorting facility at one’s disposal, the characteristics of disposable plastic products are so diverse, it’s like “trillions of pieces of plastic confetti spewed from retail and fast food stores to over 330 million U.S. residents across more than 3 million square miles each year,” according to Lisa Ramsden, Greenpeace USA senior plastics campaigner.

To further complicate the problem, the report also said the many different characteristics found in plastic products such as different melting points, dyes and colorants, as well as different types of chemical additives, give each piece of plastic unique qualities like flexibility or rigidity.

For years, China took in close to 70% of the world’s plastic, but that changed in 2018, when China introduced its “National Sword” initiative that first tightened the rules on imports, then banned them all together. Vietnam and Malaysia have also banned plastic imports and, earlier this month, Thailand said it would join the plastic import ban by 2025.

The Greenpeace report examined plastic products accepted by about 370 material recovery facilities—or MRFs—where domestic plastic waste is processed, sorted, cleaned and shipping to interested buyers, either domestically or overseas.

Two regional MRFs are located about 75 miles south of Fredericksburg in Chesterfield County. One is operated by TFC Recycling, while the other is operated by Canadian-based Green For Life Environmental.

Danny Shifflett, who resides in the Hartwood area of Stafford, is the environmental general manager for GFL in the Fredericksburg region. He said the initial cost to build a MRF is not only a substantial investment, but the cost to staff it and maintain its computers, optical scanners and other moving belts and parts is also substantial to produce an end-product that’s clean, bundled and ready for sale.

While single-stream recycling is more convenient for residents, some local haulers say getting materials ready for sale is not as easy as it may seem, and can be a costly proposal for those companies.

Ken Meade of Spotsylvania’s Davis Disposal said one dirty diaper or a greasy pizza box thrown into in a single-stream residential container can contaminate an entire truckload of potential recyclables.

“When you dump that can thinking it’s recycling, three quarters of it is really garbage and then the whole load gets rejected,” Meade said. “That’s what we were running into and that’s why honestly our recycling program has gone to basically hell. Point blank.”

Locally, some homeowners who’d like to recycle paper, plastics and other products are finding it hard to find a residential trash collector that wants to spend the time and money to collect and separate the trash from the recyclables.

Brian Passalano of Spotsylvania, whose wife is an avid recycler, said he had a hunch his recycling was being loaded into the same truck along with residential trash. When he inquired, he was told by a representative from his trash collection company they could not find a market for their recyclables and offered to pick up his recycling container.

“Basically, they are just dumping the recycling and never notified the customers,” Passalano said. “I realize it’s a bigger problem than a single company, but I would have appreciated being informed sooner.”

Dave Schwartz, also of Spotsylvania, is another avid recycler who paid his trash company extra every month to haul away his recycled household products. He was recently told by the company it is not recycling.

“I was shocked as hell,” Schwartz said. “They told me they can’t find anyone to buy their recycling in the U.S. because of COVID.”

Shifflett said GFL collects and processes all potentially recyclable products from residential customers and sells what it collects to interested buyers. He said local hauler Waste Management, which does commercial recycling in the region, contracted with GFL to pick up residential recyclables, which are brought to the GFL processing station in Spotsylvania at 10954 Houser Drive.

“We’re the only facility that accepts recycled waste (from haulers) in a 40-mile loop,” Shifflett said.

Shifflett said workers and high-tech machinery at GFL’s MRF complex in Chester are able to sort out those products, leaving little waste that ends up in the landfill. It does sort plastic, although finding a buyer for it can be challenging.

“The only portion that gets trashed is the stuff that’s no good,” Shifflett said. “Certain type of plastics, some buyers will buy it.”

Shifflett said GFL’s Spotsylvania transfer station receives about 2,000 tons of single-stream recyclables every month from its own fleet of trucks as well as from several private contracting companies and the counties of Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George. The waste is then loaded onto large trailers for transport to GFL’s MRF in Chester. From there, recyclables are sorted by type, cleaned and processed, packaged in bulk, then sold either domestically or overseas, where Shifflett says the current market demand is leaning toward carboard, aluminum and other metal products.

“The recycling market’s almost like the stock market,” Shifflett said. “It goes up and down by the day, it goes up and down by the volume, it goes up and down by the quality of the product.”

Homeowners in the region who want to recycle on their own can take recyclable materials to regional landfills in the counties in which they live or to county “convenience centers,” whose locations are found on county landfill websites. From these community locations, the products intended for recycling are shipped directly to processing centers.