New report shows up to half of state's disabled residents struggle financially

The number of disabled people who struggle to pay for basic needs in Fredericksburg—and throughout the state—is substantially higher than federal data suggests, according to new research.

A report from the Rappahannock United Way and its research partner, United For ALICE, states that 15% of disabled Virginians meet the federal government’s definition of living in poverty. But more than twice that many—another 35%—make “less than what it costs to live and work in the modern economy,” according to a news release.

They are considered ALICE—Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed—which means they have jobs but still can’t afford the cost of living, which includes housing, child care, health care, transportation and a smartphone plan, according to the report.

Local rates are somewhat lower than the state’s but highlight the same disparity. The report, “ALICE in Focus: People With Disabilities,” shows that 8% of residents in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford meet the federal definition of living in poverty, but another 33% don’t earn enough to pay their bills.

Part of the reason for the difference is because eligibility requirements for some federal programs “haven’t been updated in nearly four decades,” said Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer of the local United Way. That’s “one of the big reasons why more than 422,606 residents (in Virginia) were shut out of receiving a much-needed financial lifeline.”

She’s referring to Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, which is a monthly benefit paid to those disabled, blind or age 65 and older with little or no income and few resources. Those who qualify must be unable to work, have a severe impairment and less than $2,000 in the bank, or $3,000 if they are part of a married couple, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The ALICE report says there are 3,032 disabled people in Fredericksburg and four surrounding counties living in poverty, based on 2019 data. Another 12,326 disabled residents are considered part of the ALICE population, whose wages don’t cover basic needs. The two groups represent 41% of the 36,847 people in the Fredericksburg area who have a defined physical, mental or emotional disability, according to the report.

Understanding the government’s various levels of eligibility—and programs—can be confusing, said Debra Fultz, executive director of the disAbility Resource Center in Fredericksburg. But she wasn’t at all surprised that more disabled people are struggling financially than what federal guidelines suggest.

“I think a lot of people who have disabilities are underemployed or have low-paying jobs,” she said. “One of their challenges is finding affordable, accessible housing that meets the needs of the individual with the disability. It’s impossible for them to afford anything in this area.”

If anything, Fultz believes the number of disabled people with financial hardships is even higher, as many may have disabilities that haven’t been diagnosed or documented that inhibit their ability to stay employed.

“They can get a job, but they can’t keep a job,” she said.

Stephanie Hoopes, the national director of United For ALICE, agreed that hardship rates are probably even higher. The data does not include people who live in nursing homes, correctional facilities and other group settings.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t do any favors to any segment of society, it likely “magnified even more” the financial barriers faced by the disabled, Walsh said.

She worked with a man who was hearing impaired and had a smartphone, but no access to a computer or printer. The United Way office had gone virtual during the height of the pandemic, and the man didn’t have any way to get an application for rental assistance to Walsh or provide the needed documents.

She agreed to meet him in the parking lot. He’s well-versed in lip reading, but that wasn’t possible because she wore a mask. Her sign language couldn’t cover that level of conversation.

Walsh ended up getting a clipboard, which the two used to write down questions and answers, and passed back and forth until the application was completed.

“I was thinking, this poor guy, he already has this challenge of being hearing impaired, then you throw a pandemic in the mix and financial issues, and it was heartbreaking,” she said. “We were able to help him … but not everybody will or can do that.”

Both the United Way and disAbility Resource Center have clients of all ages, especially those with visual and hearing impairments. The United Way offers free tax preparation each year for households making less than $80,000 and has a team member available who knows sign language, Walsh said.

She believes the new data is eye-opening because it suggests nonprofits like the United Way need to “do more to meet people where they are.” Walsh said the research is a good reminder to anyone who’s doing outreach, or even planning events, to be sure to broaden access to a wider audience.

That goes beyond providing information on brochures and websites in both English and Spanish, she said. It means choosing colors and print sizes that are easy to read and having hard copies available for those who may not have the skills or equipment to access resources online.

The ALICE report came out during the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Hoopes said it highlighted that barriers still exist.

“There is still work to do,” she said, “as having a disability puts individuals at substantial risk for financial instability, more than many other factors.”