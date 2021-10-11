New southbound I-95 crossing lanes in Fredericksburg area set to open this week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lane closures between Centreport and Route 3 are scheduled to be in place during a 19-hour stretch, from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday. During that time, crews will be milling and paving the roadway and uncovering overhead signs that will guide traffic through the new zone.

When the new zone opens, work will continue on some of the new lanes and exit ramps.

The exit to U.S. 17 will remain a single lane, with the loop ramps remaining closed until the end of the year. Temporary traffic signals on U.S. 17 will manage exiting traffic. When the work is complete, the exit lanes to U.S. 17 will be expanded to two lanes and the ramp to southbound I–95 will widened to two lanes.

Local I–95 traffic not exiting at U.S. 17 will continue south where the lanes will expand to three prior to reaching the bridge over the Rappahannock River. That traffic will be able to exit at the Rest Area, onto Route 3, or continue to the merge with the mainline lanes.

That new stretch of I–95 for local traffic will not be fully opened immediately. For an estimated three to four weeks, crews will continue work at the Route 3 interchange, which will keep some of the local I–95 lanes closed beyond Cowan Boulevard.