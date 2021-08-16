New Spotsylvania-based nonprofit wants to help struggling, working families

It’s hard for Rosslyn Martinez to describe how it feels to help a family that wasn’t expecting assistance.
“It’s like when you give someone flowers for no reason, or like making Christmas happen,” she said. “It’s just—I can’t think of a word.”
“It’s the universal law—when you give, you receive,” she continued.
Martinez is the founder and chief operations officer of the new Spotsylvania-based nonprofit GIG & HOPS—an acronym for Good-hearted Individuals Giving & Helping Other People Succeed.
The nonprofit is focused on helping working families that struggle to afford basic needs and are often one unexpected illness or broken-down car away from a financial crisis.
The Rappahannock United Way calls this segment of the population ALICE—Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These families have income above the federal poverty level, but below the basic cost of living, known as the ALICE threshold.
According to the 2020 Virginia ALICE report, 54 percent of Fredericksburg’s population lives below the ALICE threshold.
In Spotsylvania, where GIG & HOPS is based, 37 percent of the population is ALICE. Twenty-nine percent of Stafford County, 26 percent of King George County and 44 percent of Caroline County residents are ALICE.
“Many programs give away food, but with inflation and rising prices, families are also struggling to afford shoes and basic household supplies,” Martinez said.
There was a time when she and her husband were working hard, but struggling to support their family. So when she goes to the grocery store now and doesn’t have to keep tabs on the total, she thinks about the families that do.
“There is help for the unemployed, those needing welfare, seniors and all those who are struggling,” Martinez said. “But what about those working hard, day in and day out? They aren’t at the poverty line, but their incomes stay the same while prices rise. That’s where I wanted to make a difference.”
Martinez formed an early version of GIG & HOPS back in 1989.
She lived in a Washington suburb at the time and would take blankets and meals to the unsheltered homeless in the city.
Life got in the way. Martinez and her husband built a general contracting business and she also did graphic and web design and homeschooled their children.
Then the pandemic struck and it left the ALICE population—which is disproportionately made up of frontline workers, hourly or gig workers and those who work caregiving jobs such as childcare provider or home health aide—even more vulnerable.
Meanwhile, other parts of the population had time and funds to invest in their houses, so business grew for Martinez and her husband.
“We saw people struggling and thought, now is the time to take [GIG & HOPS] all the way,” Martinez said.
In February, GIG & HOPS achieved registered nonprofit status and launched two programs.
One, the Panglossian Lift—”It’s always been my favorite word, meaning persistently optimistic,” Martinez said—provides a monthly package of all-new household supplies, toiletries, tools, school supplies and other nonfood essentials to families in need for a three-month period.
The second program, Kid Fresh, will provide school-age children with a monthly donation of new clothes, shoes and supplies for the duration of the school year, with a summer package to wrap up the year.
Social workers, social services departments, school resource officers and ministers can refer families to either program.
Martinez houses the supplies, which are donated by Walmart, Amazon and others, in a “jam-packed” storage unit. It’s the third unit she’s rented for the nonprofit, and each one has increased in size.
Her dream is for a warehouse-sized space where she could open a household essentials bank to assist families displaced by natural disaster or domestic violence.
“I really believe that we will get a building donated,” she said. “God opens doors.”
Martinez also eventually plans to offer classes on graphic design, web design, digital arts and small business management—skills she has taught herself and mastered. Students in the program would offer these services to clients at reduced prices and the income would support GIG & HOPS’ other programs.
“My mom instilled this in me at a young age: You can read and you can learn,” she said. “I believe people put limits on themselves.”
GIG & HOPS welcomes volunteers who are interested in sharing their knowledge, teaching a skill or helping with monthly donations. Find out more or donate at gigandhops.org.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele