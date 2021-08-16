New Spotsylvania-based nonprofit wants to help struggling, working families

“Many programs give away food, but with inflation and rising prices, families are also struggling to afford shoes and basic household supplies,” Martinez said.

There was a time when she and her husband were working hard, but struggling to support their family. So when she goes to the grocery store now and doesn’t have to keep tabs on the total, she thinks about the families that do.

“There is help for the unemployed, those needing welfare, seniors and all those who are struggling,” Martinez said. “But what about those working hard, day in and day out? They aren’t at the poverty line, but their incomes stay the same while prices rise. That’s where I wanted to make a difference.”

Martinez formed an early version of GIG & HOPS back in 1989.

She lived in a Washington suburb at the time and would take blankets and meals to the unsheltered homeless in the city.

Life got in the way. Martinez and her husband built a general contracting business and she also did graphic and web design and homeschooled their children.