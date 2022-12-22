New Spotsylvania program helps offenders with mental health issues

Caroline Cole talked openly about her history of mental illness and the problems she's had in recent years, with a drug charge and a probation violation that led to jail time.

Then, she smiled as she spoke about getting a second chance. She qualified for the new Spotsylvania Behavioral Health Docket, a program that offers comprehensive treatment for criminal offenders with mental health problems.

"I look back on it now and I am actually grateful for the whole situation because it led me to this," she said, standing in the hallway outside Spotsylvania Circuit Court. "As scared as I was to start the program … it’s been really positive, and that’s not what I was actually expecting."

The Behavioral Health Docket started about six months ago and is similar to the Rappahannock Regional Veterans Treatment Docket, which is an intensive program for former service members in legal trouble.

The new docket is one of 16 statewide and among three involving circuit courts. The majority are in general district courts, and Fredericksburg is looking to establish one there.

Spotsylvania's program focuses on people whose serious mental health problems have resulted in nonviolent felonies. Exceptions are made for those charged with assault, if the law enforcement officer or domestic partner who has been assaulted agrees to it.

Judge William Glover described it as a "therapeutic process" but made it clear that it's a criminal justice initiative — and a serious one. During three phases which last a total of 12 to 18 months, participants must undergo random drug tests and weekly group therapy, attend individualized counseling and appear before the judge every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to update their progress.

"The idea is if we can give people both the help and the structure that they need and keep them from offending again," Glover said, "that it reduces crime in Spotsylvania, reduces the expense to the taxpayer and tends toward making the community better."

With a voice as deep as that of James Earl Jones, Glover commands attention from the bench. But his personality also comes through.

When he called Cole's name, he inquired about several things, including her cat. Cole recently stopped to help a kitty that had been run over and ended up assuming responsibility for its care. When the judge gingerly asked Cole if she still thought the rescue had been a good idea, she said: "Absolutely."

Likewise, during a team meeting with Del. Tara Durant, who said she cares passionately about mental health issues, the judge introduced Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird as "el jefe," the Spanish word for boss.

Bird said he hopes the program will prevent mental health patients from becoming "frequent flyers," which has often been the case in the past. He gave full credit to his deputy attorney, Alex Vakos, who brought the idea to Spotsylvania from Norfolk, which had the first Behavioral Health Docket in Virginia.

The program is for people who committed crimes in Spotsylvania and live in one of the localities covered by the Rappahannock Regional Jail: Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

In June 2021, when officials applied to the Virginia Supreme Court to form the docket, they cited local statistics about the "significant role" mental, behavioral or emotional disorders played in criminal actions, particularly repeat offenses.

Their application noted the issues among the 1,232 inmates at the time:

298 people were on prescribed drugs that affect psychological function.

142 were receiving outside services for mental health issues.

65 needed emergency consultations.

33 needed nonemergency ones.

The team behind the Behavioral Health Docket includes representatives from the jail and probation services, public defenders and commonwealth's attorneys, law enforcement and therapists. Most of the mental health providers are from the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, including Christine Dubois, a peer specialist.

She offers support, education and advocacy "through my own lived experience with my own recovery," Dubois said.

Tiffany Collins is the first of the six participants to advance to the second phase. She did time in jail, and went through a recovery program as a result of a drug charge, and said she appreciates the help from the team of providers.

She said she was taking 13 pills when she started the program for psychosis, bipolar issues and epilepsy.

"I was doped up because they were counteracting with each other," she said, adding her medication has been cut to three pills to control seizures and anxiety. The team "got my mental health straight they're a good support system. It's something positive to keep you out of jail."

At the last docket session before Christmas, Glover told the participants that if problems arise in the next two weeks, they should contact Jason Chase, the lead probation officer. He responds to issues, or finds someone who can, seemingly around the clock.

"The holidays are stressful for everybody and I just urge you to use the contacts that you have, and we will do what we can to help you," the judge said. "I just want you all to be safe and well until we get back in January."