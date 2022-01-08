New Spotsylvania School Board will hold first meeting Monday

The Spotsylvania County School Board’s first meeting of 2022 will be held Monday at Riverbend High School, rather than the School Board chambers.

Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley said she asked to change the location of the meeting to allow attendees room to social distance, given the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

“I value the safety of our community and with the COVID numbers the way they are right now, I would feel irresponsible with not allowing for social distancing,” Shelley said. “I need to make sure people can socially distance.”

She said 20 people have signed up in advance to speak during public comments at Monday’s meeting and that she expects more to sign up at the meeting.

Shelley’s request to change the meeting location was opposed by two board members, Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps and Berkeley representative April Gillespie, who requested that the meeting be held in the School Board chambers.

According to the agenda posted online, Monday’s meeting will start with a closed session to discuss “personnel matters,” followed by the election of a new board chairperson.