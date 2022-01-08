New Spotsylvania School Board will hold first meeting Monday

The Spotsylvania County School Board’s first meeting of 2022 will be held Monday at Riverbend High School, rather than the School Board chambers.
Chancellor District representative Dawn Shelley said she asked to change the location of the meeting to allow attendees room to social distance, given the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“I value the safety of our community and with the COVID numbers the way they are right now, I would feel irresponsible with not allowing for social distancing,” Shelley said. “I need to make sure people can socially distance.”
She said 20 people have signed up in advance to speak during public comments at Monday’s meeting and that she expects more to sign up at the meeting.
Shelley’s request to change the meeting location was opposed by two board members, Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps and Berkeley representative April Gillespie, who requested that the meeting be held in the School Board chambers.
According to the agenda posted online, Monday’s meeting will start with a closed session to discuss “personnel matters,” followed by the election of a new board chairperson.
There are two action items on the agenda: the approval of an amendment to school division policy covering the administration of medicine to students and the approval of a memorandum of understanding between the school division and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office over the duties of school resource officers.
When the memorandum was proposed in September, board members Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg—who along with Phelps and Gillespie will likely form a new majority on the School Board—raised objections to the addition of language permitting SROs to assist administrators “for specific safety reasons, including policy enforcement that affects safety.”
Abuismail said in September that he feels the language “[infringes] on people’s constitutional rights ... in the name of safety.”
The draft memorandum has been on the division’s website for the public to review since September.
Amendments to the division’s policy covering administration of medicine are necessitated by a bill approved by the General Assembly last year.
That bill requires albuterol inhalers—used in the treatment of asthma—to be stocked in every school and permits school nurses or trained employees to administer albuterol to any student believed in good faith to be in need of it.
In December, Abuismail objected to amending Spotsylvania’s policy to allow this, stating that it infringes on parental rights.
A group of Spotsylvania citizens who are concerned about the new School Board majority are hosting a rally in support of educators at Riverbend High School before the meeting.
“We the community are tired of our educators and school administrators being treated as the enemy. We the community believe we’re teammates with our educators. Let’s show them the love and support they deserve,” the Facebook page Spotsy Parent for Public Education posted in a description of the rally.
The “We Love Our Educators” rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele