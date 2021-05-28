 Skip to main content
New Stafford signal to be activated in North Stafford
New Stafford signal to be activated in North Stafford

The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to activate a new stop-light signal next week at a North Stafford intersection.

The new signal manages traffic at the intersection of Austin Ridge Drive, Coastal Avenue and Mine Road.

In order to allow drivers to acclimate to the change, the new signal will be in “flash mode” from Tuesday through Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The signal is scheduled to start full operation between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

