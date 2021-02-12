New state system designed to help overwhelmed health districts

Trying to schedule everyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine has “clearly overwhelmed” local health districts, according to Virginia’s vaccine czar.
To help with that pressure, the Virginia Department of Health will roll out a centralized system on Tuesday that will send everyone to the same website form to register, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator. The system will be based on the person’s address and direct individuals to clinics in the appropriate health district—and not allow them to jump over district lines in an attempt to get vaccinated faster, he added.
The state health department also will open an expanded call center, in operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, to provide registration assistance to residents across the state who may not have internet access. Call center workers will be able to respond in English, Spanish and other languages and field the high volume of calls that local health departments haven’t been able to get to daily.
During a press briefing on Friday, Avula stressed that the 35 local health districts in Virginia will still manage their lists of who’s eligible for the vaccine and parcel out names from those lists to various community partners.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, officials hold clinics in each of the five localities—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—one day a week and also allocate doses to Mary Washington Healthcare and certain pharmacies. That plan will not be affected by the new preregistration system, Avula said.
“The form will change, the process will not,” he said.
The statewide system is expected to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday at vaccinate.virginia.gov. The state’s call center can be reached at 877/275-8343.
To prepare for the new system, local health districts shut down their registration sites, effective 5 p.m. Friday. They’ll be offline through Tuesday morning so state workers can import the existing lists and remove any duplicate forms or names of those already vaccinated.
“I don’t think this should cause much concern for the public,” Avula said about the registration forms being closed over the holiday weekend. “Whether you entered your name on Friday or Tuesday, there’s still unfortunately thousands of people ahead of you, and that’s the reality of where we are with supply.”
Residents also can access the state system through the website of their local health district. A link will take them to the standardized form.
More than 55,000 people are on the local health district’s list to be vaccinated, but there are plenty of duplicate forms, said health district spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. Those who already registered to get vaccinated do not need to register again on the new system, health officials stressed.
The state is continuing to vaccinate those in tier 1a, frontline health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and is working its way down the long list of who is in tier 1b: people ages 65 and up; those between age 16 and 64 with underlying conditions; and certain essential workers.
The two sub-categories represent about half the 8.5 million residents of Virginia.
Local health districts will still be able to adjust their vaccination clinics based on the populations they serve, which differ from one area of the state to another, Avula said. This week, the Rappahannock Area Health District continued to vaccinate health care providers and teachers, but also started giving shots to child care providers and workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing and grocery stores.
RAHD officials are splitting their allocation of about 4,350 doses a week evenly between elderly residents and those in other groups, according to state guidelines. When questioned which of these groups should have the highest priority for the vaccine, Avula said “there’s no doubt that 65 and older populations are at significantly higher risk for hospitalization and death.”
He noted that many other people fall into the category of having underlying conditions and, “For most of us who may be a little overweight or hypertensive or have diabetes, those are not conditions that are gonna result in death, for the most part.”
Nevertheless, it can be difficult to decide, beyond the elderly, who gets vaccinated first and who’s pushed farther down the list.
“This is a hard place for America. We’ve never been in a place where we’ve had to ration a scarce resource,” he said.
Avula hoped more vaccines would become available as those produced by Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca may hit the market in March and April. If production of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines continues as planned, “By April, most everybody who wants a vaccine should have access to it,” he said.
As of Friday, Virginia had given out 1.24 million doses and fully vaccinated 270,738 people. After being at the bottom of state rankings a few weeks ago, it ranked seventh among all states for the percentage of the population that had received one dose and 11th among the percentage of doses administered, according to the state health department.
