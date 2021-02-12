New state system designed to help overwhelmed health districts

Trying to schedule everyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine has “clearly overwhelmed” local health districts, according to Virginia’s vaccine czar.

To help with that pressure, the Virginia Department of Health will roll out a centralized system on Tuesday that will send everyone to the same website form to register, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator. The system will be based on the person’s address and direct individuals to clinics in the appropriate health district—and not allow them to jump over district lines in an attempt to get vaccinated faster, he added.

The state health department also will open an expanded call center, in operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, to provide registration assistance to residents across the state who may not have internet access. Call center workers will be able to respond in English, Spanish and other languages and field the high volume of calls that local health departments haven’t been able to get to daily.

During a press briefing on Friday, Avula stressed that the 35 local health districts in Virginia will still manage their lists of who’s eligible for the vaccine and parcel out names from those lists to various community partners.