New stimulus program offers help to Fredericksburg-area restaurants

“They mobilized in less than 30 days with new innovations through product, ordering, and distribution changes,” he said.

A number of those business have also been aided by the initial round of Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness loans administered through the SBA last year, as well as the round underway now. These funds have helped keep businesses afloat while the economy recovers, but they still lost clientele, and are having to pay for such things as rent while preparing for a post-pandemic business world, he said.

Things are slowly starting to get back to normal with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest updated guidelines for the activities that vaccinated people nationwide can safely resume, and Northam’s further easing of restrictions on Virginia’s restaurants. Beginning May 15, they will be able to open bar seating for the first time in a year, sell alcohol after midnight and keep their dining rooms open between midnight and 5 a.m.

“The RR Fund will be incredibly helpful in funding future change,” Baker said. “I personally like the broad interpretation for use of funds. It will allow business owners to use the funds where they are most needed.”