Interstate 95 traffic should be prepared for a new stoplight signal at the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release that the new signal is set to be activated early Thursday—for southbound I-95 traffic turning onto northbound U.S. 17.

VDOT said the stoplight signal will “reduce congestion that can occur as ramp traffic merges onto Route 17 northbound near the Sanford Drive and South Gateway Drive intersection.”

Southbound I-95 traffic using the ramp to head south on U.S. 17 toward Falmouth will continue to use the loop off-ramp.

There will be traffic impacts around the interchange prior to full activation of the new signal.

VDOT said the signal will begin to flash on Sunday “to allow drivers to adjust to its presence.”

On Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. the southbound I-95 off-ramp to northbound U.S. 17 will be closed, allowing crews to make the traffic shift under the new alignment, VDOT said.

The ramp will be reopened when the new signal goes into full activation, scheduled for 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The new signal will initially manage traffic in two new right-turn lanes on the off-ramp. A third right-turn lane will be built, and it will open along with the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

The $132 million crossing project, which has included various upgrades to the U.S. 17 interchange, is scheduled for completion in May 2024.

Along with the off-ramp upgrades, VDOT highlighted what it said will be the final traffic pattern in the area around the interchange when the crossing project is finished:

Dual left-turn lanes from northbound U.S. 17 to Sanford Drive.

Right-turn only lane from northbound U.S. 17 to South Gateway Drive.

Restored third northbound U.S. 17 through travel lane.