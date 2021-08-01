New supporters boost Fredericksburg's Peace In Da Paint festival

“It’s just a very rewarding feeling,” Porter said. “The kids loosened up. You’ll see as you walk around now that we played, they’ll interact with you more. It lets everybody know that we’re equal. So it’s definitely a great feeling.”

It was a new experience for the EDA, as well.

Washington presented the group an award for its sponsorship and participation.

Secretary Mitzi Brown said the EDA learned during the pandemic that its message wasn’t reaching minority communities. She noted its InvestFXBG program offers small businesses in the city low-interest loans with better terms than banks. The EDA is hoping more minorities take advantage of the program.

“We’re serving the downtown business community really well, but we weren’t getting into the minority communities and the non-English speaking communities very well,” Brown said. “So this opportunity came up and we jumped on it.”

RAHD officials were hoping to reach a younger and more diverse demographic when it agreed to do on-site vaccinations at the event. In the first hour, seven people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They’ll have to return to the RAHD for the second dose.